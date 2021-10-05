Stowe Cider Welcomes Back Vermont Grown – Blueberry Maple

STOWE, Vermont – Stowe Cider is eager to welcome back Vermont Grown – Blueberry Maple, as a 16 ounce can, sold in 4 packs for $16!

In the spirit of Vermont, we’re keeping things fresh and local, with a cider celebrating the fall harvest and bold flavors of our state.

We’ve infused our classic super dry cider with fresh Vermont blueberries from our friends at Brown’s Beautiful Blueberries in Craftsbury, VT, and we’ve finished it with just a touch of pure maple syrup from Nebraska Knoll Sugar Farm here in Stowe, VT.

Hazy and crisp, Vermont Grown – Blueberry Maple is bursting with robust, tart blueberry flavor, balanced with a hint of smooth, maple sweetness. At 6% ABV, this fruit-forward, small-batch gluten free cider makes the perfect autumn drink.

Available in our taproom and online to ship starting Thursday, 10/7, Vermont Grown – Blueberry Maple will be hitting shelves across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Vermont in the coming weeks.

For More Information:

https://www.stowecider.com