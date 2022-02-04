Ska Fabricating Presents The ‘World’s Smallest Footprint Depalletizer,’ The Microbus

DURANGO, Colorado – After nearly a decade of troubleshooting craft beverage canning operations and months beta testing the smallest footprint depalletizer on the planet, Ska Fabricating is pleased to present a new machine designed to meet the needs of the marketplace. Meet The Microbus.

Capable of speeds up to 30 CPM, the Microbus portable depalletizer is optimized for lower-speed applications in the smallest of spaces. The Microbus uses a manual crank, operated by hand or drill, to lift the Pallet Carriage. The Carriage is raised until a layer of containers is level with the Deadplate, then a belt-driven actuator (sweep) pushes the layer onto the 44” OD (Orbital Discharge) Rotary Table. The patented Rotary Table accumulates the containers, aligns them for discharge, and feeds them into a Rinse Cage and onto a filler. Both the rotary infeed table and the automated sweep can be folded away, further reducing this already small machine’s footprint on the production floor.

The first of The Microbus machines is installed at Mancos, Colorado’s Fenceline Cider. Ska Fabricating collaborated with Fenceline’s production team on a beta test, to which the cidery responded by purchasing The Microbus to expand their distribution capacity without taking up too much space in their small facility.

The Microbus is now available for purchase. Look for the machine at the Craft Brewers Conference in Minneapolis this May 2-5 at Ska Fab’s booth #2219.

ABOUT SKA FABRICATING

Ska Fabricating automates packaging lines for craft businesses, specializing in depalletizers, palletizers, conveyance systems, rinsing, drying, filling and date coding products. With more than 2000 customers worldwide in more than 30 countries, Ska Fab has the products and experience to help you increase your production while saving expenses.

