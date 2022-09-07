Ska Fabricating Launches International Microbus

DURANGO, Colorado – Next week at drinktec, the “world’s leading trade fair for the beverage and liquid food industry,” Ska Fabricating will launch the International Microbus, the world’s smallest footprint semi-automated depalletizer, at their booth in Hall C3, Stand 233.

The Microbus, which was released earlier this year in the United States and Canada, will now be offered in an international version capable of handling six of the world’s common pallet sizes. The Microbus uses a hand crank or handheld drill to lift the Pallet Lift Carriage, which is raised until a layer of containers is level with the Deadplate, then a belt-driven actuator (sweep) pushes the layer onto the 44” OD (Orbital Discharge) Rotary Table, which accumulates the containers, aligns them and feeds them into a Rinse Cage. Both the rotary infeed table and the automated sweep can be folded away, further reducing this already small machine’s footprint on the production floor.

The International Microbus was engineered and priced with smaller production volumes, budgets and spaces in mind. This depalletizer will be available for purchase starting September 1, 2022.

ABOUT SKA FABRICATING

Ska Fabricating builds heavy-duty, automated packaging line equipment that is hand-crafted to make life easier for businesses that rely on their packaging lines. We specialize in depalletizers, palletizers, custom conveyance systems, rinsing, drying, automated fill level detection and rejection, and date coding products. A team of skilled engineers handles every project with care, creating customized layouts and ensuring our customers receive the absolute best outcomes for their production goals, space, and budget.

With the acquisition of GR-X Manufacturing, we have expanded our capabilities for nearly all facets and verticals of the packaging market, including an even wider range of industries, container types, and line speeds.

Our customers receive on-time deliveries of the highest quality, most reliable products on the market. With 10+ years of experience and thousands of happy customers across the globe, we are dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes meet their high standards of quality and get their products packaged and onto the shelves.

