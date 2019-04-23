Pneumatic Scale Angelus Introduces New CB244 Rotary Filler and Seamer

STOW, Ohio — Continuing its reputation as a leader in canning technology, Pneumatic Scale Angelus (PSA)—a member of the Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems family—introduced the CB244, the newest member of its craft brew canning line portfolio, at the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America in Denver last week. PSA has been a world leader for over a century, proudly claiming more than 16,000 installations in 132 countries.

For the third year in a row, PSA took advantage of the conference—hosted by the Brewers Association and heralded as the largest craft brewing industry gathering—to debut a new integrated filler-seamer machine to service the industry. With notable clients such as New Realm Brewing Company and Heavy Seas Beer already on board with their existing CB50 and CB100 inline canning lines, PSA looks forward to serving an expanding market of brewers who seek the higher speeds a rotary system can offer.

While the CB50/CB100 lines achieve a variable speed range of filling and seaming 15 to 100 cans per minute, the new CB244 line uses 24 filling valves and 4 seaming heads to reach speeds of up to 215 cans per minute. “For brewers looking to expand their overall production, with the flexibility to run a variety of can sizes and recipes, but who still want to keep their canning footprint relatively small, the CB244 is the perfect machine to help them do that,” said Adam Brandt, VP of sales for PSA.

The CB244 is a precision machine, with electro-pneumatically controlled filling valves that ensure fill level accuracy to within +/- 0.5 grams of target volume. The gas flush system and pressurized filling result in extremely low oxygen pickup, which ultimately means longer shelf life for the final product. Finally, the “Angelus” in the Pneumatic Scale Angelus name means industry-leading double-seaming technology to help keep cans sealed tight.

Built for both speed and flexibility, the CB244 allows changes in lid diameter with no change to the filling valves, and changes for can height or diameter can be made in just minutes, using multiple recipes saved in the PLC. Collocation of product and CO2 supply connections aids in installation, and the full stainless steel design means easier machine maintenance.

