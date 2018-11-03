Petainer Manufacturing Facility in Sweden Now Powered by Renewable Energy

LIDKOPING, Sweden — As part of the commitment to make its operations as sustainable as possible, Petainer’s manufacturing site based in Lidköping, Sweden, will now be powered entirely by hydroelectric power, a 100% renewable energy source.

The Lidköping plant, which produces one-way preforms and PET bottles for Petainer’s FMCG brand owners in the Northern European market for carbonated soft drinks and water, has signed an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD). This certifies that all of the 30,000 Megawatt hours of energy that Petainer purchases from its supplier each year will be renewable.

Petainer’s other European manufacturing site in Aš, Czech Republic, which produces refillable bottles and kegs, will also move to 100% renewable energy in due course. It too consumes 30,000 Megawatt hours per annum.

This announcement follows other sustainability initiatives implemented by Petainer, including the significant investment in additional storage capacity at both plants, to reduce logistics and carbon footprint.

Lidk?ping has also been awarded Gold Rating by EcoVadis, the global CSR ratings agency. This assessment places Petainer in the top one percent of suppliers in the Manufacture of Plastics Products category and in the top one percent of all the organisations EcoVadis evaluates. EcoVadis analyses 21 factors across four themes – environment, fair labour practices, ethics and fair business practices, and supply chain. It has improved its overall score, with a particularly strong performance in the environmental category.

Inger Frykberg, Group Operations Director at Petainer said: “As a business with a global manufacturing footprint, we are continuously looking at ways of improving our environmental performance. Moving our largest production plants to 100% renewable energy is an important step in our commitment to sustainable operations.”

About Petainer

Petainer is a leader in plastic container innovation. Our trusted expertise is revolutionising the ECOnomic impact of packaging – by reducing costs and improving sustainability, whilst also protecting the products of world-leading brands.

We are a global business with five manufacturing sites around the world, with sales teams serving different markets working alongside a network of official distributors. We provide our customers with local market expertise and technical support – wherever they are in the world.

We have a 35-year history of innovation and focus on finding the right solutions for our customers. Our expertise in the markets we serve is second to none, thanks to a combination of skills from polymer scientists, designers, packaging technologists, brew masters, blowing and filling line specialists.