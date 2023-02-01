New Ekos Feature Enables Brewers to Track Fermentation History Across Batches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ekos, the leading business management software for beverage producers, has launched a new feature: batch-over-batch fermentation analysis. This highly-requested feature will help brewers track and compare batches over time, view historical fermentation data, and make changes and improvements to ensure each batch is the best it can be.

In the new fermentation history view, brewers can:

See graphical representations of fermentation data (gravity, ABV, attenuation, temperature, pH, cell count) and visualize patterns over time

Compare and analyze up to 10 batches at one time to track batch-over-batch consistency and identify and resolve outlier batches

View historical data in order to improve processes or recipes

“Tracking fermentation history across batches is key to producing consistently great beer. Now, fermentation history in Ekos helps you visualize your data to compare multiple batches and take action to improve your production quality and efficiency,” said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. “In an instant, you can see outliers and drill down to identify and resolve process conflicts, quality issues, and efficiency improvements.”

The new feature is available for all Ekos management and production users. To learn more about Ekos, visit goekos.com.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management technology platform powering — and empowering — craft beverage businesses. With more than 18,000 users on six continents, Ekos helps beer, wine, and cider makers drive efficiencies, power growth, streamline communication, and improve visibility across their businesses. As a digital hub for all critical business information, Ekos makes it easy to manage day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales, and accounting. Ekos was named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2022 and 2021 and is backed by Catalyst Investors and Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com.