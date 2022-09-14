Lallemand Brewing Releases LalBrew NovaLager

LalBrew NovaLager™ is a true bottom fermenting Saccharomyces pastorianus hybrid from a novel lineage that has been selected to produce clean lager beers with distinct flavor characteristics and superior fermentation performance. It is a robust lager yeast strain with ideal brewing properties, including fast fermentations, high attenuation, and high flocculation. The distinct flavor profile is very clean, slight esters over a wide temperature range.

LalBrew NovaLager™ is the result of the research and development work of Renaissance Yeast (Vancouver BC, Canada) in partnership with Lallemand Brewing. It was selected using classical and non-GMO breeding methods to obtain a novel Saccharomyces cerevisiae x Saccharomyces eubayanus hybrid strain that defines a novel Group III (Renaissance) lager lineage, different from any other traditional Saccharomyces pastorianus strains. This strain is a low VDK/diacetyl producer and utilizes patented technology from the University of California Davis (USA) to ensure no hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is produced, therefore reducing the maturation time associated with lager beer production. Through expression of a β-glucosidase enzyme, LalBrew NovaLager™ can promote hop biotransformation and accentuate hop flavor and aroma. All these above characteristics make LalBrew NovaLagerTM, a new and unique tool specially adapted to craft brewing conditions.

LalBrew NovaLager™ is a pure culture of Saccharomyces pastorianus available in 500g packs, with 11g sachets coming soon. LalBrew NovaLager™ has a recommended pitch rate of 50-100g per hL of wort.

About Renaissance Yeast

Renaissance Yeast is a beverage yeast technology company that is a world leader in the selective breeding of high-performing yeast and is dedicated to developing yeast that address and solve the beverage industry’s most important challenges.

About Lallemand Brewing

Lallemand Brewing is a business unit of Lallemand Inc., a privately held Canadian company specializing in the research, development, production, marketing and distribution of yeast and bacteria. Lallemand Inc. has over 4000 employees located in more than 45 countries on 5 continents.

For More Information:

https://www.lallemandbrewing.com/en/united-states/novalager/?utm_source=forum&utm_medium=landingpage&utm_campaign=nl-release&utm_id=brewbound