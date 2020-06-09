Lallemand Brewing Introduces WildBrew Philly Sour

PHILADELPHIA — The wide variety of selected natural yeasts reflects the biodiversity, and yet this opportunity is still underexploited despite the large number of species and subspecies (other than Saccharomyces cerevisiae) that can be involved in fermentation. After years of research, development, and collaboration with the University of the Sciences (Philadelphia, USA), Lallemand Brewing is proud to introduce its first Non-Saccharomyces in dry form: WildBrew™ Philly Sour. Isolated from nature by Dr. Matthew Farber and his research team, this yeast is able to produce both lactic acid and ethanol during primary fermentation.

Framed within the WilBrew™ Premium Series product line, Philly Sour was individually selected from nature for its performance and sensory characteristics among many other yeasts. This yeast was determined to be of the genus Lachancea; however, the species is defined as new and the use of the product in sour beer production is patent pending (N° PCT/US20 18/043 148).

WildBrew™ Philly Sour is a pure culture of Lachancea spp. It will produce sour beer in 7-10 days at 25°C. The acidity produced is described as smooth, elegant and subtle. The resulting brew is highly balanced with flavor notes of red apple, peach and honeydew melon.

WildBrew™ Philly sour is recommended at a pitch rate of 50-100g per hL of wort, which is sufficient to achieve a minimum of 2.5-5 million viable cells/mL. WildBrewTM Philly Sour is available in 500g and 11g sachets.

