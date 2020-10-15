Krones Launches ‘Krones Process Group North America,’ Consolidates Operations

FRANKLIN, Wis.– Krones Inc. announces the launch of the Krones Process Group North America to provide a more cohesive offering to the beverage, dairy, and food industries in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. An evolutionary next step since the acquisition of Tampa, FL based Trans-Market, LLC in 2016; Rochester, NY -based Javlyn Process Systems, LLC in 2017; and Waukesha, WI-based W.M. Sprinkman Corp in 2018, this holistic offering combines over 165 years of industry experience in design and implementation of turnkey process systems including engineering, automation, installation, distribution, and Lifecycle Service. All of this expertise is backed by a global industry leader in processing, packaging, and intralogistics technology that is KRONES.

With this launch comes the consolidation of W.M. Sprinkman’s production capabilities into its Elroy, WI facilty and Trans Market’s Tampa, FL location. While the W.M. Sprinkman Waukesha facility is planning to close, sales, engineering, and administrative functions will continue in the Waukesha/Milwaukee area. Other Krones Process Group North American offices will remain at their current New York, Florida, Texas, and California locations. The realignment is intended to further strengthen operational efficiencies with the launch of Krones Process Group North America.

“When we decided to acquire three process technology companies several years ago, we already had the vision of a strong, combined, high performing processing group in mind,” says Holger Beckmann, CEO of Krones Inc. “With our wide-ranging expertise and highest commitment to customer satisfaction, we expect to further grow the process technology segment in the future.”

“This launch brings together some of the best process system design expertise the industry has to offer,” says Victor Tifone, president of Javlyn Process Systems. “Going to market as one comprehensive process team gives us a heightened level of agility and responsiveness in serving our customers’ daily needs.”

“Krones Process Group North America leverages the strengths of all three entities to provide streamlined solutions,” says Keith Santi, president of Trans-Market LLC. “As one unified force we are able to better deliver seamless processing solutions to our marketplace.”

About Krones Inc.

Krones Inc. is a comprehensive partner for its customers in the brewing, beverage, food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries located in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The company offers complete solutions for all its customers’ technical needs, ranging from planning and installing fully integrated processing, packaging, and bottling line systems to replacing or upgrading individual single machines to warehousing and automated picking solutions. While based in Franklin, Wis., Krones Inc. has subsidiaries throughout North and Central America. Krones Inc. is a subsidiary of Krones AG headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany. For more information, visit: www.kronesusa.com.

For More Information:

http://www.krones.com