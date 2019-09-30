Ithaca Beer Co. to Release Pulp Addiction 4 New England-Style IPA

ITHACA, N.Y.— Ithaca Beer Co. is releasing its final episode of this season’s exciting limited New England IPA’s on November 7, 2019.

Pulp Addiction 4: Hop Mélange features New Zealand Wataku and Azacca hops which present a tropical depth of lime zest, mango and pineapple as well as some piney spice and tangerine notes. An additional mix of Simcoe, Mosaic and Ekuanot hops build a heady base of sweet and funky citrus flavors that give this ripe and hazy NEIPA a soft character that will pleasantly coat the palate. Pulp Addiction 4: Hop Mélange is available in 16 oz. 4-pack cans and draft.

HOPS: Wakatu, Azacca, Simcoe, Mosaic & Ekuanot

MALTS: 2-Row Pale, Oats, Wheat & Honey

ABV: 7.0%

About Ithaca Beer Co.

The Spirit of the Finger Lakes, Ithaca Beer Co. was founded in 1998 by Dan Mitchell who continues to independently own and operate the company. Located in Ithaca, NY, the brewery features a 50-barrel brewhouse with a 5-barrel pilot system that produces numerous small batches for its Taproom as well as for special wholesale occasions. Ithaca Beer currently brews over 20,000 barrels of beer annually and distributes to 56 wholesalers in 16 states including New York, Pennsylvania, all of New England, as far west as Ohio and as far south as North Carolina and Florida.