Distillery Management Software Company Hoochware Releases New Software, New Name

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ATHENS, Georgia — Hoochware, LLC is releasing a new software platform and changing their brand name to OnBatch, appealing to a broader market.

After several years operating under the name Hoochware, the distillery management software company is changing their name to OnBatch with the release of their new software.

The advanced software is a huge upgrade from the Hoochware brand with enhanced features and additions that make OnBatch a one-stop-shop for the entire regulated beverage industry.

With five years of updates and upgrades on the current platform, the company’s founder and CEO, Shawn Patrick, wanted to make an impact in other markets, while delivering on suggestions and concerns from those in the distillery industry.

It became clear, Patrick explained, that the only way to make Hoochware what he envisioned was to build an entirely new software platform from the ground up. Once that decision was made, OnBatch had life.

Patrick took what he learned in building Hoochware and conversations with leaders in the regulated beverage industry to create the new, dynamic process management system, OnBatch.

The new software will be available in stages with a full release to the public at the end of the year. If you are interested in becoming an early adopter of this new innovative software solution, or to learn more about OnBatch and Shawn Patrick, visit onbatch.com or email at hello@onbatch.com.

For More Information

www.onbatch.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.