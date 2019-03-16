Commercial Real Estate Startup Launches for Craft Beverage Business Owners

MINNEAPOLIS— Minneapolis-based commercial real estate startup Craft Buildings is proud to announce its launch into the U.S. market.

Craft Buildings is designed to provide craft beverage manufacturing companies, including breweries, cideries, wineries and distilleries, professional help and guidance through the process of locating and securing a commercial building suitable for their business.

Craft Buildings was developed while founder and lead building consultant Tom Hudock was working with clients in his craft-focused business, My Beer Brand. Hudock has found that many clients struggle to find space that fits their specific needs while also supporting the growth of their business. He is excited to assist those looking for the perfect place to manufacture and serve craft beverages of all types with professional guidance throughout the building acquisition process.

“Craft Buildings was designed to lead craft beverage business owners through the often complicated and complex process of commercial real estate,” said Hudock. Hudock is uniquely positioned to serve his clients using his knowledge and experience related to the craft industry and real estate business.

Craft Buildings is a division of Hudock Group, LLC a Minneapolis-based real estate company.