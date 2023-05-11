Canada Malting Co. Expands in Calgary to Include New Adjunct Processing Facility

CALGARY, AB— Canada Malting Co. Limited (CMC), the largest Canadian malt supplier, has completed the addition of their new adjuncts processing facility and bagging line, allowing greater quality control and product modification capabilities to better serve craft brewers and distillers.

Canada Malting Co., part of the United Malt global family of brands, has been operating for more than a century, working alongside farmers across the Canadian Prairies to produce quality ingredients. CMC supplies customers with a diverse selection of essential and specialty products that honour the craft, creativity, and range of brewers and distillers today.

Part of Canada Malting Co.’s portfolio includes unmalted adjuncts, such as flaked oats, rye, wheat and rice, which are used to add unique haze, body and flavour characteristics to beer. While these products are unmalted, they require some pre-processing before they can be used by brewers and distillers. CMC previously outsourced the processing for these adjunct products.

In 2021, Canada Malting Co. began the construction of a new facility dedicated to adjunct processing and packaging. The equipment was installed in the summer of 2022 and initial commissioning began in October, with testing conducted over the following six months. All systems are now operational, and processes have been fine-tuned to achieve quality adjuncts that meet brewer specifications.

By bringing more adjunct processing and packaging in-house, Canada Malting Co. has greater control over the quality of these products and can increase their overall cost efficiency. It also allows for improved food grade production and recipes can now be tailored to meet customers’ needs. This new facility also provides a flexible processing line that has the potential to produce future emerging products and grow with CMC’s evolving portfolio.

“Canada Malting has made, and will continue to make, investments that service the needs of its customers while adding value to Canada’s agricultural supply chain,” said Kyran Flett, Director of International Sales at United Malt. “This facility expands our footprint in Calgary while showing our long-term commitment to the brewers, distillers, and the many local farmers we rely on.”

Canada Malting Co. adjunct products are sold exclusively through Country Malt Group (CMG), and the first commercial batches from this new facility will soon be making their way to CMG warehouses. Brewers should note that there may be a slight differentiation in product appearance, but overall application is the same, with improved quality. Brewers will also start to see new adjunct packaging later this year.

Those attending the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee May 7-10 can visit Canada Malting Co.’s booth with Country Malt Group at space #1345 to learn more about this expansion and their quality products.

Canada Malting Co.

Canada Malting Co. is the largest Canadian malting company with more than a century of heritage and malting expertise. We’re proud to work alongside and support farmers across the Canadian prairies by producing and supplying North American brewers and distillers with premium malt products. As part of the United Malt family of brands, our products are available exclusively through Country Malt Group, along with a vast portfolio of other craft beverage ingredients and supplies.

For More Information:

https://canadamalting.com/