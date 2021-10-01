Brew Pipeline Increases Production Capabilities for Hell’s Seltzer

PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Brew Pipeline announced it entered a new agreement with City Brewing in Tennessee, enabling increased production capabilities for Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Seltzer. As a result of the growing demand for the hard seltzer, Brew Pipeline will partner with additional production facilities in New York, California and Wisconsin in the coming months. This will enable production to scale, exceeding 1 million cases in 2022. It will also allow for the launch of the Hell’s Seltzer variety pack in every major market in the country, as well as the addition of new flavors next year.

“After launching Hell’s Seltzer, we knew we had a unique product offering, given the flavor profiles and Gordon’s influence — and the demand grew very fast in every market,” says Scott Ebert, president of Brew Pipeline. “At present production, Hell’s is only available in a limited number of markets. City Brewing was a natural partner with its high-quality volume production capabilities, allowing for continued growth across the U.S.”

Just earlier this summer, Brew Pipeline faced production limitations which created a supply issue for Hell’s Seltzer. The new production facility has much larger capabilities — not only for Hell’s Seltzer but for other brands looking to increase production as well.

At 5.6% ABV, Hell’s Seltzer features four Hell’s Kitchen-inspired flavors including Berry Inferno, Knicker Twist, Mean Green and That’s Forked. Brew Pipeline and flavor consultants, Lift Bridge Brewing Company, worked with Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay on the development of each drink. Hell’s Seltzer is gluten-free and uses all-natural flavors. Sold in variety packs of 12 oz. cans, the SRP is $15.99-17.99.

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a national distribution platform, linking the best craft brewers to new markets across the nation. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications.

