Beer Importer Global Beer Network Becomes an Employee Owned Company

As of January 1, 2021, Global Beer Network sold 100% of its shares to its employees, becoming the first employee owned beer importer in the United States.

Over the last few years GBN owners Steve Villani and Cliff Lusso have considered the succession of the company and the best way to prepare the organization for the next generation. It was determined that an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) would be the best structure to leverage the full talent and passion of its employees to face an increasingly challenging marketplace.

The new GBN logo found herein was designed to define the organization and to proudly communicate to the beverage industry at large that Global Beer Network is “An Employee Owned Company.”

“The people who represent the values of the organization, invest their time, energy and creativity in building the company are the people who should eventually prosper from their hard work and dedication,” said CEO Steve Villani. “GBN has learned throughout the years that in order to be successful and grow, that we have to work and think differently and take advantage of the talents of all of our people and in return reward them for their work.”

About GBN

Founded in 1994, Global Beer Network is the exclusive U.S. importer of iconic import beer brands such as Chimay, Gulden Draak, Aventinus and Stiegl. Its complete portfolio includes five Belgian breweries, two German breweries, one Austrian brewery, one Italian brewery and one Belgian Cidery. GBN distributes in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. & British Virgin Islands. GBN is an employee owned company of  25+ shareholders. For more information visit www.GlobalBeer.com 

