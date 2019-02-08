Antigo Sign & Display and Zeon Corporation Announce Merger

LOUISVILLE, Colo. and ANTIGO, Wis.—Antigo Sign & Display and Zeon Corporation, leading designers and manufacturers of retail point of purchase visual marketing solutions, have announced the merger of the two companies.

Effective Jan. 21, 2019, the new company, Antigo Zeon, will have sales, marketing, design and customer service located in Colorado, and all operations will be run out of Antigo, Wisconsin. Antigo President and CEO Steve Friend will maintain his role as President and CEO of Antigo Zeon, and Zeon President and CEO Alan Bloom will stay on with the new company in a business development role.

“The two companies have such similar values and complement each other perfectly,” said Friend. “What Zeon delivers on most is their creativity and innovation which, combined with our streamlined processes and domestic production capabilities, will make the new Antigo Zeon an unbeatable solution for today’s retail brands.”

Both Antigo and Zeon have established themselves as leaders in the beer industry, and most recently for Zeon, the marijuana market. “We saw similarities in the challenges being faced by cannabis brands as there are for today’s beer brands, and have been very successful helping these companies establish brand dominance in an already crowded and volatile retail market,” says Bloom.

Over the past three decades, Antigo and Zeon have made the success of their customers the focus of their efforts over simply selling signs, and they are excited to combine efforts towards this same goal moving forward, together.

About Antigo Sign & Display

Located in Antigo, Wisconsin, Antigo Sign & Display has over 30 years of experience designing, engineering and producing quality point of sale items. They provide innovative solutions via a diverse portfolio of products including neon and LED signs, displays, product glorifiers, non-illuminated signs, tackers and chalkboards. With roots stretching back to the “neon renaissance” of the 1980s and 1990s, Antigo has a long history and takes pride in manufacturing the majority of their products in their factories in the United States.

About Zeon Corporation

Since 1980, Zeon’s mission has been to help brands STAND OUT by developing innovative and imaginative signs and displays that truly communicate brand essence, foster brand experience and drive sales. They are a team of adventurous creatives in Colorado; passionate about branding, design, production and “hangin’ with our four-legged friends.”