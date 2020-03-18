Anheuser-Busch InBev Partners with Comet Bio

LONDON, Canada — Comet Bio, a manufacturer of award-winning healthy and sustainable ingredients, announced it has been selected by Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer, to join its 100+ Accelerator to pilot technology on brewers’ grain.

Through the 100+ Accelerator, AB InBev partners with companies who can deliver breakthrough advancements in sustainability. The 100+ Accelerator builds off of AB InBev’s 2025 Sustainability Goals, with six challenges around smart agriculture, water stewardship, circular economy and climate action.

“We received over 1200 submissions from around the globe across all six challenges. After a rigorous review, 17 start-ups have been selected to join the second 100+ Accelerator cohort,” said Maisie Devine, Global Director, Sustainability Investments & Accelerator. “The future starts today by collaborating with visionary companies like Comet Bio.”

Comet Bio has developed a novel process to extract nutrition from food system waste. It produces healthy ingredients such as ArrabinaTM prebiotic dietary fiber from upcycled crop leftovers. Its technology integrates seamlessly with traditional food production systems, making it a truly sustainable process.

“We are excited to partner with AB InBev to pilot their saved grains in our process. AB InBev’s Waste to Wellbeing Challenge aligns perfectly with Comet’s core capability of extracting nutrition from food system waste,” said Richard Troyer, CEO of Comet Bio.

The selected 17 applicants will receive support, mentors and funds so the company can incubate, experiment and amplify their solutions at scale.

To learn more, please visit comet-bio.com/

For More Information:: 100accelerator.com/news/ab-inbevs-100-sustainability-accelerator-names-17-startups-accepted-into/

