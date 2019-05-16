Sun King Brewery Launches 10-4 Good Buddy Mixed 4-Pack

INDIANAPOLIS – Sun King Brewery, one of the leaders of the independent craft beer movement in Indiana, is celebrating a decade of award-winning beers, and the collaborative spirit of the brewing industry with the launch of 10-4 Good Buddy. This mixed 4-pack of 16 oz. cans, each one a unique collaboration crafted with one of four independent breweries from across the U.S. – including 3 Floyds, Austin Beerworks, Cigar City and Rhinegeist – is a first for Sun King and appears to be a first in the canned craft beer industry.

Collaboration is at the core of Sun King’s success, from internal operations to opportunities working alongside industry peers. Over the last 10 years of brewing, Sun King has worked with more than 40 breweries across the U.S. in order to experiment with new brewing techniques, ingredients and styles. That same collaborative spirit fueled the launch of Sun King Spirits in Carmel, Indiana, which opened last summer with spirits that Sun King distilled in collaboration with four local and regional distilleries – Hotel Tango, 8thDay Distillery, Cardinal Spirits and Copper & Kings.

“Sun King Brewery began as a collaboration between two professional brewers and friends sharing ideas over a few pints about what they would want their own brewery to be like, and grew with the insights of our business partners, and the input and hard work of our team,” said Clay Robinson, co-founder of Sun King Brewery. “We have continued to share and create beers with so many of our respected peers along the way, and we wanted to create something unique and special for our 10thanniversary. 10-4 Good Buddy represents the creativity and camaraderie that is the heart of, not just Sun King, but the independent craft beer industry.”

10-4 Good Buddy features four distinct beers brewed with Sun King’s long-time friends and connections.

Collabergé in collaboration with Austin Beerworks (Austin, Texas) is an Imperial Brut IPA that brings the dryness of champagne with an assertive hop profile.

“This collaboration was what it is all about,” said Will Golden, co-founder of Austin Beerworks. “A true friendship, complete with a lot of the bad jokes! The hospitality from Hoosiers is not just a saying y’all, they mean it! All I have to say is I can’t wait to come back!”

Highway Queen in collaboration with Cigar City Brewing (Tampa, Florida) is a sour golden ale with Zinfandel grapes, sour cherries, and raspberries aged on oak.

“Working with Dave and the Sun King team was a great, innovative experience that was in the planning process for months,” said Wayne Wambles, brewmaster at Cigar City Brewing. “The beer makes use of an experimental yeast strain that produces lactic acid combined with a combination of fruits that lend complex acidity as well as fruit harmony. It was a pleasure to celebrate Sun King’s tenth anniversary by creating this wonderful beer with them.”

Hoppiness Jones in collaboration with Rhinegeist (Cincinnati, Ohio)is an IPA that was aged in both Tequila and Pinot Noir barrels, infused with hibiscus, and is dry hopped.

“We’ve known Sun King for a long time, since before we even existed as a brewery, and they have been a great mentor and a good buddy for us over the years,” said Bryant Goulding, co-founder of Rhinegeist. “We’re thankful to be able to work together on this high-powered collaboration alongside three other brewers for whom we also have much respect, and we’re excited to help celebrate this special decade milestone. Happy birthday Sun King! Mad respect!”

Maximum Overdrive in collaboration with 3 Floyds Brewing (Munster, Ind.) is a Baltic porter brewed with Indiana malt from Sugar Creek Malt, two different yeast strains, and American and Slovenian hops.

“It’s great to brew with Sun King on their 10th anniversary” said Nick Floyd, owner of 3 Floyds Brewing. “Being a part of a one-time 4-pack was cool, as was hanging out with Clay and Dave. Congratulations to Sun King and the other brewers that participated. Looking forward to trying some at Dark Lord Day.”

10-4 Good Buddy four-packs will be available on Thursday, May 23 at all Sun King locations, including its Indianapolis Tap Room, Fishers Small Batch Brewery and Sun King Spirits Carmel Tap Room & Distillery, and at liquor stores and restaurants across Indiana the following week. Sun King fans outside of Indiana can get this exclusive four-pack at select bars, restaurants, and liquor stores in Chicago, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville, Jacksonville and Tampa beginning in June.

About Sun King Brewery

Sun King Brewing Company is an independently owned Indiana Brewery. Conceived by two professional brewers, Dave Colt and Clay Robinson, and started with the help of family and friends, Sun King rolled out their first keg of beer in July of 2009. Over the years, Sun King has grown to become one of Indiana’s best-selling and most award-winning breweries. Currently available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Florida, as well as in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, Sun King has grown to become a leader in the independent craft beer movement. Sun King’s brewers handcraft core, seasonal and specialty beers that have been rewarded with dozens of medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, Festival of Barrel Aged Beers, and the Indiana Brewers Cup competitions. Sun King takes great pride in partnering with hundreds of community organizations throughout the places where its beer is sold in order to help them raise awareness and funds for great causes. Each year Sun King helps these organizations collectively raise over a million dollars through its community give backs, gift baskets and beer donations. Sun King also owns Sun King Spirits Tap Room and Distillery in Carmel, Ind., where guests can sample spirits made collaboratively with local distilleries, handcrafted cocktails, Sun King beers, food from local restaurants and soon, a variety of Sun King’s own small-batch spirits. Visit sunkingbrewing.com for more information. Sun King Brewery is also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.