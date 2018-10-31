Summit Brewing Co. to Release 120 Shilling Export Scotch Ale

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Inspired by the union of modern and experimental ingredients with time-honored brewing traditions and authentic 19th-century recipes, Summit Brewing Co. Head Brewer Damian McConn established our Union Series in 2013 to celebrate both history and innovation in brewing. To that end, he’s crafted six distinctly traditional beers, among them delicious barleywines, highly anticipated imperial stouts, and refreshing sparkling ales brewed with some of the finest ingredients currently available. Today it’s our pleasure to announce the seventh installment of the Summit Union Series, a 120 Shilling Export Scotch Ale.

Brewed with Bairds Scottish ale malt as a base, roasted malts from England’s oldest floor maltings, and the pure Irish passion of Damo McConn, our 120 Shilling Export Scotch Ale is an homage to the wonderfully malty, complex beers of Scotland that Damo enjoyed as a young brewing student in Edinburgh. Balanced by UK Minstrel hops and an experimental American variety, this style gets its name from a peculiar system developed in mid-1800s Scotland, where beer names were based on price rather than type, according to BeerAdvocate.com.

As for the beer’s showcase ingredient: “Bairds Scottish Ale Malt is developed for brewers seeking a barley malt with true Scottish provenance. Sown, grown and malted in Scotland, [it offers] complex flavor, enhanced mouthfeel, and a lingering after-hang on the palate,” says Ben O’Gorman from Bairds Malt.

“Until recently, Bairds Scottish Ale Malt had been available only to brewers and distillers in the United Kingdom. Summit was interested in this pure Scottish malt, so we brought it across the pond for them,” says Jeannie Kenevan from Country Malt Group, supplier of malt and other brewing ingredients.

Rich in history and complexity, says McConn, “This powerful ale is deep ruby in color with aromas of toffee, plum pudding, Scotch whisky and baking spice, while rich flavors of dark fruit and caramel lead to a long, warming finish.” That warming finish, mind you, comes from the ale’s 9.5% ABV, which is far beyond strong enough to slur your Scottish brogue.

Aged for five months in Summit’s fermentation cellar, Summit 120 Shilling is ready to drink from the drop and will debut at the Summit Ratskeller Thursday, November 8, 2018. Find it immediately afterward on draft and in limited 4-packs of 12-oz. bottles using our handy Beer Finder tool. Don’t wait too long, though, because once it’s gone, it’s gone for good. Likewise, don’t wait too long to drink it. Cellaring is popular with high-ABV beers like this one, but because we aged it before packaging, it’s tasting exactly the way our Head Brewer intends F-R-E-S-H.

For more information about the Summit Union Series and other beer releases, visit www.summitbrewing.com.

Summit Union Series 7: 120 Shilling Export Scotch Ale

ABV: 9.5%

IBU: 35

Original Gravity: 21ºP

Color: Deep Ruby Red (28 L)

Malts: Scottish Pale, English Amber, Brown, Chocolate, Crystal Rye

Hops: UK Minstrel, US HBC 472

Yeast: UK Ale

Serving Tips: Serve at 50-55º in a snifter glass, alongside hearty foods such as roasts and stews.

Summit Brewing Company

Founded in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in 1986, Summit Brewing Company has remained close to its roots, refreshing thirsty folks throughout the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions. Currently available in five states, Summit now produces seven year-round premium craft beers, seven occasionals, four seasonal brews, and numerous other limited-release beers. Since our inception, we’ve been a consistent pioneer in the craft beer movement. For everything Summit Brewing, visit summitbrewing.com.