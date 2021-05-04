Summit Brewing Co. Releases CRUSHER Soulmates Combo Pack

ST. PAUL, Minn. – After the successful extension of Summit Cabin Crusher Kölsch-Style Ale with Lime with Summit Cabin Crusher Kölsch-Style Ale with Lemon last year, Summit Brewing Co. has decided to grow the brand even further with a new beer and variety pack. Summit Lake Crusher Tangerine and Summit CRUSHER Soulmates Combo Pack will hit shelves just in time for summer. The new variety pack will include six 12oz cans each of Cabin Crusher Kölsch-Style Ale with Lemon and the new Lake Crusher Tangerine. Still a Kölsch-style ale, Lake Crusher is instead spiked with tangerine peel and tangerine and blood orange purees. Sweet orange flavors meld with the zesty, citrus Lemon Drop and Loral hops to create a tangy, juicy brew meant to invite thoughts of relaxation. Between the bright lemon and warm orange, these brews will remind you of sunny days on the water and golden nights on the dock.

“Summit has long been associated with high quality, consistent and, in many ways, traditional beer styles. With that said, when we look around the current beer landscape and see the explosion that has happened in recent years with the tremendous growth that has been seen in categories such as seltzers, FMB’s, and more fruit-forward beer selections, we knew we needed to find a way to stay true to our history of blending innovation with traditional brewing methods in order to capitalize on this growing consumer segment. We started down this road a few years back by introducing Cabin Crusher Kölsch-Style Ale with Lime in a limited format,” Director of Sales Brandon Bland said.

“We made the decision that in order to maintain the focus of growth on our core portfolio, while still finding ways to reach new consumers, the best path forward was to begin to evolve what we had in Cabin Crusher into a wider focus on fruit-forward ‘crushable beers.'”

Summit Lake Crusher Tangerine is available as a 12oz can exclusively inside the Summit CRUSHER Soulmates Combo Pack alongside Summit Cabin Crusher Kölsch-Style Ale with Lemon.

Summit Lake Crusher Tangerine

Alcohol by Volume: 4.8% IBUs: 30

Original Gravity: 11.5º

PColor: Pale Golden (4 L)

Hops Utilized: Northern Brewer, Loral, Lemon Drop

Malts Utilized: 2-Row Pale, Moravian 37, Malted White Wheat, Carapils

Kettle Additions: Tangerine Peel, Tangerine Puree, Blood Orange Puree

Yeast: Kölsch yeast

Summit Cabin Crusher Kölsch-Style Ale with Lemon

Alcohol by Volume: 4.8%

IBUs: 30

Original Gravity: 11.5º

PColor: Straw (3 L)

Hops Utilized: Northern Brewer, Loral, Lemon Drop

Malts Utilized: 2-Row Pale, Moravian 37, Malted White Wheat, Carapils

Kettle Additions: Lemon Peel, Lemon Puree

Yeast: Kölsch yeast

About Summit Brewing Company

Founded in St. Paul, Minn. in 1986, Summit Brewing Company has a long-standing history of crafting award-winning ales and lagers. Summit has stayed close to its roots, serving the Upper Midwest. Summit’s beers are currently available in five states including Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Summit produces seven year-round premium craft beers, four seasonal beers and numerous limited-release beers throughout the year. Since its inception, the brewery has been a consistent pioneer in the craft beer movement, blending traditional brewing techniques with experimental ingredients to create tried-and-true brews.

https://www.summitbrewing.com

