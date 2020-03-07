Summit Brewing Co. Announces New Spring Seasonal and Variety Pack

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Summit Brewing Company met the new decade with two brand new beers and one brand new variety package. First, in January, Summit released Summit Twenty-One IPA. Then, at the beginning of February, Summit released the Mixed Pack IPA Edition variety pack, which includes the newest limited-edition beer: Elderflower IPA.

Summit Twenty-One IPA, Summit’s luckiest brew, will join the line-up as the spring seasonal. This is the first time in nearly eight years Summit has switched up a seasonal rotation. This vibrant IPA was created through meticulous collaboration of Summit’s seven brewers, each contributing one hop and one malt variety. Huge aromas of bight citrus and bold pine from the Amarillo and Chinook hops combine with spicy and biscuit notes from Rahr Pale and Moravian 37 malts. With a big bitter and effervescent mouthfeel, it finishes dry and clean. Life may be a gamble, but drinking a Summit beer shouldn’t be.

“IPAs continue to be an extremely popular trend in the world of craft beer. The number of new hop varietals available to the brewer ensures there’s always opportunity when brewing to explore a new, fun expression of the style. With Summit Twenty-One, we wanted to create a traditional US-type IPA highlighting the bold hops that are widely associated with this style’s assertive flavor profile. We also wanted each of our brewers to have a hand in helping create our new seasonal, to put their own stamp on it,” head brewer Damian McConn said. “With this new IPA in the line-up, it just made sense to showcase it in a variety pack as well.”

Summit Twenty-One IPA is also among the four India Pale Ales featured in the new Mixed Pack IPA Edition. Alongside the rise of craft beer in America has been the rise of the IPA. Since drinkers keep demanding this style, Summit decided to put four different variations in one neat package. Summit Twenty-One IPA is joined by favorite 2019 newcomer Summit Slugfest Juicy IPA, our beloved Summit Sága IPA and the new Summit Elderflower IPA.

Summit Twenty-One IPA is available now in 6- and 12-packs of 12oz cans and on draft. Summit Elderflower IPA is available now, but only within the Mixed Pack IPA Edition and on limited draft in selection locations. Find Summit products near you using our online beer finder: summitbrewing.com/beer-finder.

Summit Twenty-One IPAAlcohol by Volume: 7.0%IBUs: 70Original Gravity: 15ºPColor: Pale Straw Golden Sunrise (7 L)Hops Utilized: Eukanot, Azacca, Simcoe, Amarillo, Chinook, Calista and ColumbusMalts Utilized: Rahr Pale malt, Simpsons Golden Promise, Simpsons Maris Otter, Patagonia Pale malt, Weyermann acidulated malt, Briess aromatic malt, and Moravian 37Yeast: West Coast IPA Summit Elderflower IPAAlcohol By Volume: 6.2%IBUs: 41Original Gravity: 14º PlatoColor: Goldenrod (12 L)Hops: Rakau, Bru IMalts: Pale malt, Moravian 37, Carapils, Malted wheat, Simpson’s Dark CrystalYeast: Ale

