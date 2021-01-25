Summit Announces 2021 Brand Calendar

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The welcoming in of a new year is always reason for occasion, but the arrival of 2021 in particular was even more pronounced. After a long and challenging 2020, many were excited to turn the page to a year full of promise.

For us at Summit Brewing Co. this year also holds special meaning as we celebrate our 35th year. We are grateful that despite numerous obstacles throughout the years we are still able to brew beer true to our original vision. So, in celebration of our three-and-a-half decades we’re continuing to serve up quality craft brews, and even creating a limited-edition throwback look for a beloved favorite.

With that, we’re excited to announce the release of our 2021 brand calendar. When Mark Stutrud first started out, his goal was to create a brewery that made quality and consistent craft beer. Those pillars have remained integral to our mission, and with those as our guideposts we’ve decided to keep our year-round line-up the same in 2021. Expect the same great flavors from Summit Extra Pale Ale, Summit Sága IPA, Summit Dakota Soul Craft Lager, Summit Slugfest Juicy IPA, Summit Triumphant Session IPA, Summit Keller Pils and Summit Oatmeal Stout on Nitro draught all throughout 2021.

“Throughout Summit Brewing’s 35-year history we’ve had several challenging years, and we’ll certainly have more in the future, but 2020 was something new for all of us. I’m proud to say the Summit Brewing team came out strong and that we continued to maintain a great foundation of quality and consistency,” Summit Founder and President Mark Stutrud said. “It’s with that foundation that we enter our 35th year, a great achievement. We’re excited to continue to offer our tried-and-true brews, as well as some fun new ones. Cheers!”

While the flavors may not be changing, the look of one brand is! For a limited time, EPA is getting a makeover. As an homage to our beginnings, EPA will be sporting a totally rad retro look starting in May. Since we started with just bottles, this retro packaging will only be available in 6- and 12-packs of 12oz bottles. Look for it through December 2021.

Spring

In addition to our year-round line-up we’re also bringing back Summit Twenty-One IPA, which debuted as our spring seasonal in 2020. After stepping in for Summit Maibock, which graced our taplines for 30 years, Summit Twenty-One IPA had a phenomenal year. It will return in 6- and 12-packs of 12oz cans and on draught at selection locations. Twenty-One will also be one of four IPAs in our returning Mixed Pack IPA Edition variety pack. Another success from 2020, Summit Mixed Pack IPA Edition is coming back in mid-January. Three 12oz cans each of Sága IPA, Slugfest Juicy IPA, Twenty-One IPA and Summit Elderflower IPA make up this hopped-up variety pack.

Summer

Summer sees the return of Summit Cabin Crusher Kölsch-Style Ale with Lime as our summer seasonal. Once again, this citrusy brew will be available in 6- and 12-packs of 12oz cans and on draught at selection locations. It’s pal Summit Cabin Crusher Kölsch-Style Ale with Lemon is also making a reappearance. In April, the lemon extension returns as one of two beers inside our new CRUSHER Soulmates Combo Pack. The CRUSHER Soulmates Combo Pack will include six 12oz cans of Cabin Crusher Kölsch-Style Ale with Lemon and six of our newest member of the CRUSHER family – Lake Crusher Tangerine. Still a Kölsch-style ale, this new brew has flavors of tangerine and orange with a light citrus finish. It will be available exclusively inside the first CRUSHER Soulmates Combo Pack hitting shelves in April. Then, due to its popularity, we’re releasing a second version of our Mixed Pack IPA Edition. Last seen in 2017, Summit Horizon Red IPA returns as one of four IPAs in the variety box. The IPA-Amber Ale hybrid appears alongside Sága IPA, Slugfest Juicy IPA and Triumphant Session IPA for a limited-time beginning in May.

Fall

The arrival of fall also means the arrival of beloved Summit Oktoberfest. The sought-after fall seasonal returns in 6- and 12-packs of 12oz bottles and 12-packs of 12oz cans. Find it starting in August. Fall also sees the arrival of our second newest CRUSHER family member. Oasis Crusher Passion Fruit, a Kölsch-style ale brewed with passion fruit puree and peel for a sweet and tart flavor, comes on the scene in our second CRUSHER Soulmates Combo Pack hitting in August. This time, Oasis Crusher Passion Fruit is paired up with Cabin Crusher Kölsch-Style Ale with Lime. That’s right, the popular summer seasonal is getting a longer shelf life. Our third variety pack – Mixed Pack Best Of Edition – will feature those of our brews that have racked up the most awards. Among them will be Summit True Brit IPA, returning after three-years. The English-style IPA that balances hops and malts for a balanced finish will be with EPA, Summit Great Northern Porter and Summit Keller Pils. Find our final variety pack starting in September.

Winter

Finally, we wrap things up in winter with our most favorite seasonal – Summit Winter Ale. This nutty, spicy and chocolatey brew will once again be available in 6- and 12-packs of 12oz bottles and 12-packs of 12oz cans. Expect more information on each new brand as they are released to market. Find all current Summit products near you using our online beer finder: summitbrewing.com/beer-finder.

About Summit Brewing Company

Founded in St. Paul, Minn. in 1986, Summit Brewing Company has a long-standing history of crafting award-winning ales and lagers. Summit has stayed close to its roots, serving the Upper Midwest. Summit’s beers are currently available in five states including Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Summit produces seven year-round premium craft beers, four seasonal beers and numerous limited-release beers throughout the year. Since its inception, the brewery has been a consistent pioneer in the craft beer movement, blending traditional brewing techniques with experimental ingredients to create tried-and-true brews. For everything Summit Brewing, visit summitbrewing.com.