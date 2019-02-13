Sufferfest Beer Company Adds Distribution in Pacific Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO — Sufferfest, the beer brewed by athletes, for athletes, proudly toasts to new regional launches in Oregon and Washington, where it will become widely available through its strengthened partnership with Columbia Distributing.

“We’ve had our sights set on Oregon and Washington for quite some time,” said Caitlin Landesberg, founder and CEO of Sufferfest. “The energy of the athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and health-conscious people in these regions is infectious and we’re so thrilled to finally serve these communities.”

The launch into PNW leads with its newest set of functional beers, aptly coined “beer with benefits”— FKT Pale Ale, Repeat Kolsch and Flyby Pilsner. Sufferfest’s purpose-brewed lineup features high-powered ingredients like blackcurrant, salt and bee pollen, all with an eye toward bettering that post-sweat recovery and celebration.

“We’re excited to be kicking things off right with run clubs, trail cleanups, athlete meetups, and beyond to show our commitment to this region and our growing tribe here,” shared Landesberg. Sufferfest is proud to partner with like-minded brands like Brooks Running, Nuun, Territory Run Co and others to bring experiential events to our respective communities.

The expansion also breathes new career opportunities within Sufferfest, including Community Managers and Area Sales Managers.

For more Sufferfest news, visit sufferfestbeer.com.

About Sufferfest

Sufferfest Beer Company fuels active, healthy and passionate humans with premium quality beer. Born out of the needs of athletes and adventurers, we make award-winning functional beer for those who go the extra mile. We are committed to serving delicious beer that delivers more benefits without settling on taste or quality. Sufferfest Beer Co. is a certified B Corporation, because we are dedicated to practicing environmental sustainability and positively impacting the communities in which we sweat, drink and celebrate. Whether you crushed it on the trails, had a big win at the office, flexed your weekend warrior or shredded the gnar, you deserve our beer. From us to you: go hard, have fun and enjoy the sufferfest. Learn more about why we sweat for our beer at sufferfestbeer.com.