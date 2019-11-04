Strongbow Original Dry Now Available On-Premise in 50L Steel Kegs

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – When Strongbow Hard Ciders, the#1 global cider brand, re-introduced Original Dry last summer, the brand answered the call from consumers for the crisp, less sweet original hard cider favored by the many devoted Strongbow drinkers. As tastes in the U.S shift toward a preference for less sweet beverages, consumers have been messaging on Twitter and Facebook to “Bring Back the Original British Dry,” and “Call me when the old recipe is back.” Strongbow Original Dry is available in all can formats, and is also now available in 50L steel kegs to bring the fresh taste to on-premise draught programs throughout the U.S.

“We’re responding to consumer requests by bringing back the less sweet, original hard cider that Strongbow drinkers have been asking for to the on-premise in a format that will satisfy on-premise operators and delight cider drinkers,” says TJ Keighley, BrandDirector for Strongbow Hard Ciders. “The original dry cider is made with a mixture of bittersweet and culinary apples for a crisp, less sweet taste. Original Dry draught will ensure that on-premise operators maximize profits and cider lovers experience the product inits freshest form straight from the tap.”

Like all Strongbow products, Original Dry is 5% ABV and gluten free.

