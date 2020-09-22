Stowe Cider Releases Vermont Grown Blueberry & Maple Syrup

STOWE, Vt. – Stowe Cider is back at it with another installment of their Vermont Grown series- this time made with Blueberries & Maple Syrup!

For this release, Stowe Cider reached out to Brown’s Beautiful Blueberries of Craftsbury, VT, and Charlotte Berry Farm of Charlotte, VT to help reach the goal of 850lbs of Vermont farmed blueberries. Stowe Cider then sourced 12 gallons of Vermont Maple Syrup from their friends at Nebraska Knoll Sugar Farm in Stowe, VT.

This dry, co-fermented cider is (as always) gluten-free, and is 6.0% ABV

Vermont Grown Blueberry & Maple Syrup is available in their taproom or online starting today, with accounts across VT seeing 4-packs in the coming weeks.

