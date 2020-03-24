Stoup Brewing Open for Retail Sales

SEATTLE — The garage door at Stoup Brewing is now open daily from 12pm – 7pm. Guests can purchase cans of crowlers, new growlers, kegs, gift cards, and merchandise to enjoy at home!

Current Beer Selection:

Citra IPA

Vibe Check International Pale

Pistol Fingers IPA

Robust Porter

German Pilsner

The beer selection will rotate and can also be ordered online for pick up. A delivery option will be available very soon.

Look for Stoup’s collaboration brew with Cloudburst and Standard Brewing made in celebration of Brouwer’s 15th anniversary to be canned and available next week. The (YouShould) Smile More, Ballard Boots Collaboration beer made with all of the womenof Ballard, will also be canned and available soon.

Stay up todate by following @stoupbrewing on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Stoup Brewing

Founded in 2013 by Brad Benson, Lara Zahaba, and Robyn Schumacher, Stoup Brewing is a family friendly craft brewery located in Ballard’s Brewery District. Revered for their dedication and innovation to the art and science of making beer, Stoup has a garnered numerous awards and a devoted following. With up to 21 beers on tap, an inviting year round beer garden, private event space, and a rotating selection of food trucks, Stoup is a welcoming destination for the beer enthusiast of every level. Root beer fans welcome too! To learn more, visit www.stoupbrewing.com. Stoup Brewing is located at 1108 NW 52nd Street in Seattle, Washington.