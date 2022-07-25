Stormalong Cider Releases First Year-Round Variety 12-Pack

SHERBORN, Massachusetts – Stormalong Cider, award-winning Massachusetts-based cidery, announced the launch of its first variety 12-pack. The new variety packs are packaged in 12 oz sleek cans and feature three cans each of four core cider styles. The styles in the variety pack include flagship Legendary Dry, Red Skies at Night, Mass Appeal and the newest edition Unfiltered. These 12-packs will be landing on retailer shelves this month, and will be here to stay.

Like all of Stormalong’s offerings, each cider is naturally gluten-free and made with carefully sourced local apples which are freshly pressed and fermented with care. No added sugars, concentrates, ‘natural’ flavors, or artificial ingredients. Stormalong’s products are made with only whole ingredients. 100% real goodness.

Stormalong Cider’s Variety 12-Pack includes three 12oz sleek cans of each of the following ciders:

Legendary Dry (6.5% ABV): Award winning cider made with a unique blend of bittersweet apples. It’s dry, crisp and champagne-like.

Red Skies at Night (5.5% ABV): Award winning cider made with passionfruit and hibiscus. It’s tart, fruit-forward and tropical with a rich finish and deep pink color.

Mass Appeal (5.5% ABV): Award winning cider made with McIntosh and Golden Delicious apples. It’s easy drinking, juicy and semi-sweet.

Unfiltered (4.5% ABV): Unfiltered cider reminiscent of fresh farmstand cider pressed and sold at harvest. It’s crisp and refreshing with a savory balance of tart and sweet.

“We’ve been selling cider at farmers markets in Massachusetts for about 4 years now and a “pick-your-own” cider assortment has always been a top seller,” said Shannon Edgar, founder of Stormalong Cider. “Our customers take advantage of being able to mix and match different cider styles at these markets and we have had consistent requests for a variety pack option featuring our year-round cider offerings from both customers and our distribution partners over the past few years. These packs are a great introduction to our ciders and we are excited to get these out to our customers.”

Stormalong Variety 12-packs will be available at select retail locations throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Los Angeles County and San Diego, CA starting this month. Consumers can also order online for direct-to-consumer delivery or visit Stormalong’s Store Locator to find where they are available.

About Stormalong Cider

Stormalong Cider, founded in 2014, is a Massachusetts-based craft cider company producing a wide range of ciders focused on apple quality and character. Using a blend of culinary and rare heirloom varieties, Stormalong ferments and ages its ciders with traditional and modern techniques showcasing the unique characteristics of these diverse apples. Fascinated and inspired by America’s robust hard cider lineage, Stormalong aims to showcase the diversity, flavor and quality of cider made with the right apples.

For More Information:

https://www.stormalong.com/shop