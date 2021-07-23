Stop & Shop and Long Trail Brewing Co. Donate $1000 To Help Fight Hunger in Connecticut

Connecticut – Stop & Shop in conjunction with Long Trail Brewing Company announced a $1000 donation to be provided to Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare. Throughout the month of June, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of cases of Long Trail Brewing Company beer purchased at Connecticut Stop & Shop locations were donated to support the food bank’s community-based programs that provide nutritious food to people in need across the state.

Food insecurity in Connecticut is estimated to have increased by an alarming 28% in 2020 due to the pandemic, with 1 in 7 across the state at risk of hunger. As a member of the national Feeding America network, Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare provides nearly 40 million meals annually through more than 700 community-based hunger relief programs, including food pantries, community kitchens, and emergency shelters.

“One of the most widespread effects of the pandemic is that many people from all walks of life are experiencing food insecurity,” said Maura O’Brien, Manager of Community Relations at Stop & Shop. “We are proud to support the vital work our food bank partners are doing in our communities to ensure access to food for the increasing number of families facing food insecurity this year, and we’re extremely appreciative of our customers who helped make this month-long initiative a success.”

Dan Fulham, President of the Long Trail Brewing Co. also was gratified by the combined effort at helping those impacted by the trends in food insecurity. “We are always thrilled to partner with Stop & Shop to find a way to give back to the community in Connecticut that has been so supportive of our brands over the past 30 years. It is terrific that Stop & Shop and our partners at the Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare were able to collaborate on this wonderful program.”

This contribution is one of the many ways Stop & Shop has been fueling its communities throughout the pandemic. From donating millions of dollars and resources to regional food bank partners, to providing meals to frontline healthcare workers at hospitals and offering vaccine clinics across the Northeast, Stop & Shop is committed to nourishing and supporting the communities in which it serves.

