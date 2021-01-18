Stickmen Brewing Company to Open Third Location Fall 2021

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Stickmen Brewing Company is excited to announce that it signed a lease this past October for their third location which is planned to open in Fall 2021. The Cedar Mill taproom is a newly constructed 5,000sqft store front located at Kirkland Place Plaza at Barnes and 118th in Cedar Mill.

Stickmen’s third location will mirror the same delicious offerings you can currently find at their Tualatin Beer Hall & Production Brewery. Authentic wood-fired pizzas, salads, and 28 taps in a causal family-friendly atmosphere with a heated and covered outdoor patio. In addition to what their Tualatin location offers, the Cedar Mill taproom will offer a full Italian inspired coffee bar experience with pastries and wood-fired frittatas during the morning hours, before the beer starts flowing.

Stickmen, well-known for their versatile offerings of unique experimental beers, year-round favorites, and a fan following of their wood-fired pizzas, is excited to bring their beer and food to Beaverton!

“We have been working on finding the right place for an expansion into the Beaverton area for almost two years, so we are very excited that it is finally coming together and look forward to providing a fun and delicious experience for our future customers.”

For more information about Stickmen’s beer, food, events, and more visit www.stickmenbeer.com

About Stickmen Brewing Company

Stickmen Brewing Company began in 2012 as a brewpub based in Lake Oswego, OR brewing on its 7-BBL system. This location is still home to our small batch brewery and offers lake views, house-smoked BBQ, 28 taps, and a full bar. In 2017, Stickmen opened a 60-BBL production brewery and beerhall in Tualatin, OR. This location is known for authentic wood-fired pizzas, 28 taps, and large event space hosting axe throwing in a spacious family-friendly atmosphere.

Principal owner and recipe creator, Tim Schoenheit, grew up in a home where new food experiences were the norm with exposure to many cuisines. This fostered his creativity and love of experimentation and has influenced his desire to offer a wide range of beer styles. Stickmen always maintains 22-24 different beers on tap, keeping year-round favorites, rotating seasonals, and offering plenty of experimental beers to keep things fresh and provide the markets they serve with innovative and unique craft beers. Cheers!