Steamworks Brewing Co. Partners with VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation for Health Care Heroes

VANCOUVER, B.C. – In partnership with the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, Steamworks Brewing Company is proud to announce the release of 7 O’clock Cheer Pale Ale, inspired by the city’s unwavering show of support for frontline workers every evening at 7 p.m.

This aptly named ale is brewed by B.C. for B.C., with local ingredients and materials generously donated by Gambrinus Malting, Hops Connect, and Westkey Graphics. 100% of net proceeds will be donated to support health care teams and researchers in their efforts to treat and cure COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to partner with Steamworks Brewing on their 7 O’clock Cheer Pale Ale,” says Angela Chapman, President & CEO, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “Our health care workers are facing an unprecedented situation. While we’re tasked with staying home, they are staying at work for all of us, and our community’s show of support, including the 7 p.m. nightly cheer for our health care workers, has been inspiring for us all to keep moving forward in this fight. This collaboration highlights our heightened appreciation of community. Proceeds from this beer will support our COVID-19 Funds, providing supplies and support to our healthcare workers and funding research. I think we can all raise a glass to our healthcare workers and to the fight to beat COVID-19.”

By following social distancing recommendations and regulations set out by government agencies, Steamworks has been able to continue production at their Burnaby brewery, ensuring members of their team can safely bring craft beer to the shelves of local B.C. stores and retailers.

“Each one of us at Steamworks, along with our supplier partners, feel very fortunate at this time for our healthcare system and dedicated healthcare professionals working to flatten the curve in B.C.”, says Eli Gershkovitch, CEO and Founder of Steamworks Brewing Company. “We all want to give back what we can to make sure those on the front lines receive as much support from the community as possible. We are doing our part by continuing to do what we do best, which is making craft beer, and ask you to join us in raising a collective cheer for all those who are putting their health and safety on the line for us.”

7 O’clock Cheer Pale Ale will be available for purchase at participating liquor retail stores.

About Steamworks Brewing Company

For 25 years, Steamworks Brewing Co. has been at the forefront of craft brewing, innovation, and taste. Named after the central steam system that powers its Gastown brewhouse and world-famous steam clock in Vancouver B.C., Steamworks proudly brews distinct, delicious, and award-winning craft beers. For more information visit us at www.steamworks.com