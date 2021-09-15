Stable Craft Brewing At Hermitage Hill Opens New Outdoor Bar And Dining Areas

HERMITAGE, VIRGINIA – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewery at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, is taking advantage of its spacious 20-acre farm setting to enhance and expand its outdoor dining and drinking areas for its guests to relax and unwind.

The improvements and renovations to Stable Craft include tripling their covered patio space, the addition of a new outdoor bar and dining decks and new fire pits. Other recent improvements include the brewery’s new signature Diamond T Outdoor stage for live music, outdoor dining igloos, outdoor pavilion spaces, new one way traffic pattern and a new 9-hole outdoor cornhole golf course to allow folks to enjoy the great outdoors while enjoying cider or beer.

According to Craig Nargi, owner of Stable Craft Brewing, “We’re always looking for ways we can improve the customer experience at Stable Craft Brewing. Our spacious farm setting allows us the opportunity to create comfortable dining and bar areas for our guests to relax and enjoy our beer, cider and a great meal. Being recently selected as the “Best of Virginia for Outdoor and Patio Dining” by the readers of Virginia Living magazine and the 2021 Shenandoah Valley Best Winner for Best Outdoor Dining, lets us know we’re on the right track in taking the Stable Craft experience to the next level.”

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests socially distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine, and food.

Stable Craft Brewing is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

