Stable Craft Brewing Announces Oktoberfest Beer Lineup and Release Dates

WAYNESBORO, Va. – Stable Craft Brewing has announced its Okoberfest beer lineup and release dates starting with the release of its popular FUmpkin Ale. The release date for FUmpkin Ale is slated for August 28 and will be available in draft and bottles.

FUmpkin Ale is 5.8% ABV 21 IBUs featuring an amber color with a beautiful white frothy head on the pour with hints of caramel, crust, and spice on the nose. Beer drinkers will detect crust, pumpkin, and spice in the taste, reminiscent of pumpkin pie. FUmpkin Ale is best enjoyed on a cool, fall night next to a cozy fire.

The brewery kicks off its stable of Oktoberfest beers with a Labor Day Weekend “Socially Distance Oktoberfest Festbeir Release” along with a special food menu to pair with it. The Oktoberfest menu will feature delicacies such as Schweineschnitzel, a quintessential, traditional German dish, made with pork and served perfectly breaded, fried, crispy and delicious, along with a complement of sauces and mustards, Rotkhol, German braised cabbage with apples, braised white cabbage and an abundance of Bratkartoffein, German-style potatoes.

While their chefs are working their outdoor kitchen to serve up traditional German fare, guests will want to leave room for Stable Craft’s special brand of funnel cakes, a sweet and crispy fried confection that are guaranteed to put a smile on your face. To wash it all down, in addition to its Festival of Beers, Stable Craft will also offer its farm-made ciders, known as Apfelwein in Germany.

Festbier Lager ABV 5.4% is a delicious example of the Marzen style lager, featuring a beautiful orange color. This malt-forward authentic German lager is perfect for celebrating Oktoberfest!

Cavallo Imperial Barrel-Aged Stout ABV 12.5% is aged in Catoctin Creek whiskey barrels for 365 days. Cavallo features notes of rye, vanilla, caramel and chocolate mix with a distinct oak character and a mild fruitiness. Cavallo is slated for release on Friday, November 6th with three variants.

Stable Craft is also looking to bring back its popular “Winter Warmer” in late fall, early winter.

All beers will be available at Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill at the agri-pub style restaurant as well as for weddings, receptions, private parties and corporate events.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine, food and cornhole golf. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.