Stable Craft Brewing Announces New Lineup of Summer Ciders

WAYNESBORO, Va. – Stable Craft Brewing is introducing its new lineup of refreshing summer ciders. The brewery, known for its award-winning craft beers, continues to build its reputation for producing first-rate, farm-fresh ciders.

The brewery’s stable of summertime ciders include:

Slice, with an ABV of 5%, is a refreshing Summer Cider bursting with grapefruit and orange…a variation on a mimosa.

Flannel Jack, with an ABV of 5%, features fresh ginger with loads of flavor and a hint of heat.

Brazen with an ABV 5%, is a blend of Granny Smith, Gala and Golden Delicious apples with the addition of a characterful English yeast providing a one of a kind crisp and dry cider.

Cider Pied with an ABV 5%, is a spiced cider, conditioned with cinnamon clove and nutmeg.

All of the ciders will be available at Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill at the agri-pub style restaurant as well as for weddings, receptions, private parties, and corporate events.

Stable Craft Brewery’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests socially distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine, food and cornhole golf. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.

For More Information

www.stablecraftbrewing.com