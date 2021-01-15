Stable Craft Brewing Announces 2021 Special Events

HERMITAGE, Va. — Celebrate Winter Bonfire Bash Series, Lumberjack Competition, Frying Pan Toss, Return of Husky Hamburger, Flapjacks & Flannel and much more Highlight 2021 Winter Events

Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, is pleased to announce its 2021 January through March special event schedule. Saturday’s will come alive this winter with Stable Craft Brewing’s new “Celebrate Winter Bonfire Bash” series.

According to Stable Craft owner, Craig Nargi, “Everyone is looking forward to a fresh start to the new year so we’re taking advantage of our extensive outdoor and indoor venues to provide safe and fun entertainment this winter along with great food, beer and cider! Our new Winter Bonfire Bash Saturday series is a great way for people to have fun outside and enjoy music, food and beer while staying physically distant and safe.”

Here’s a preview of this winter’s 2021 special events:

Friday, January 15th Winter Warmer Barrel-aged Imperial Brown Ale ABV 9% • On Tap • Bottles (while supplies last) This barrel-aged imperial brown ale has notes of chocolate, coconut, and molasses with hints of Rye and oak. After a year-long rest in barrels, our brewers added coffee beans, cardamom, and ginger to the beer making for a pleasant seasonally spiced ale best suited for a cold winter day.

Saturday, January 16. MLK weekend Winter Flannel Fest Dress warm and join us for the winter games. The music will be pumping, beer and cider flowing, and delicious eats to fuel your competitive spirit. Sip on Hot Chocolate, Mulled Cider, or enjoy a delicious bowl of Chicken Chowder. 1 pm Arctic Corn Hole Golf Tournament; 9 Hole Captain’s Choice Teams fo 4; Winner announced at 5pm 2-5 pm Live Reggae Music with Greg Ward to warm your soul. 3 pm Frying Pan Toss (Longest Distance; the current record is 47′) 3:30 pm Fido Fashion Show – People’s Choice 4 pm Lumberjack & Jill Log Cutting Contest Featured beers: Winter Warmer Imperial Brown, Nightlatch Stout, Chocolate Oatmeal Stout, Robot Cowboy NEIPA and Cranberry Sour.

Friday, January 22nd – Blueberry Mossy Creek Stout Enjoy our delicious, creamy chocolate oatmeal stout with the subtle addition of sweet blueberries.

Saturday, January 23 – Flannel Fire Fest Outdoor Music Fest with Brent Hull + Robi Kline of Maybe Tomorrow joined by Amanda Lynn Barton of 10,000 Maniacs performing musical hits from 80’s, 90’s and more. Enjoy Chef’s Beef Stew along with warm spiced Cider. The featured beer will be our Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal Stout.

Friday, January 29th – The Haze, The Whole Haze, and Nothing But the Haze – Hazy IPA Release You’ll go crazy for our hazy.

Saturday, January 30 – SnowGlobe Music Fest 2-5 pm The bonfires will be roaring and smokin’ with hot Blues from Crystal Armentrout & Kevin Chisnell – this is an outdoor music event so dress appropriately. February is Stout Month and Stout Season starts here – Enjoy our NightLatch American Stout or our Mossy Creek Oatmeal Stout.

Wednesday, February 3rd: Cloudius Claudius Hazy IPA ABV 6.3% Hazy IPA predominantly pineapple with notes of mango, pear, and blueberry

Friday, February 5 – Grandsire Release ABV 15% Barrel-aged Belgian Quad Spending 15 months in Catoctin Creek Rye Whiskey barrels, this substantial and complex Belgian Dark Strong Ale has a Trappist yeast character with bubble gum, toffee, dark fruit, and loads of barrel on the nose. It’s thick and sweet, but with a balanced booziness. Pouring dark amber with a thick white head, you will find toasted caramel and whiskey upfront and finishes with toffee, raisins, plums, and honey. This beer is suitable for cellaring.

Saturday, February 6 – Bonfires & SnowFlakes Sip on Grandsire, our Barrel-aged Belgian Quad, while you warm yourself by our fire pit and listen to tropical reggae sounds of Greg Ward 2-5pm.

Friday, February 12th – Britchin Buns Release Cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg with a touch of vanilla, this brown ale embodies classic cinnamon roll flavor. This small run won’t last long, so try it before it’s all gone! 5.5% ABV

Saturday, February 13 – President’s Weekend Ice Music Fest Celebrate Presidents Weekend at Stable Craft! Our Ice Music Fest will feature Outdoor Acoustic Blues Music from Kevin Chisnell & Crystal Armentrout 2-5pm. Featured Beer Britchin Buns • Strawberry Cider • Hot Spiced Cider • Fried Fish Platters • Fried Fish Po’ Boys, Hot Chocolate and Hot Ciders

Sunday, February 14th – Valentines Day Reserve a Valentines Day Igloo; Stable Craft’s Chef will have romantic dinner & brunch specials perfect for couples.

Wednesday, February 16 – Alideldiculous Session IPA Release 3.7% A sessionable IPA brewed with Simcoe, Cascade, and Centennial Hops imparting tropical notes with a hint of grapefruit, tangerine, and subtle pineapple.

Saturday, February 20 – FlapJacks & Flannel Fest 2-5pm Acoustic solo act featuring Shane Click, playing hits from Johnny Cash, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and more. Our tasty French Toast Mossy Creek will be on tap.

Saturday, February 27 – Fire & Glogg Matt Johnson from “The Voice” will perform live from 2-5 pm Enjoy Fried Chicken Hand-pies and Mulled Cider.

Sunday, February 28th – Last Day of Igloo Season Get your igloo reservations in.

Wednesday, March 3rd WeissGuy Wheat Ale Release

Friday, March 12th BEERMOSA – WHEAT ALE

Saturday, March 13 – St. Patty’s Day Kick-off Party Enjoy traditional Pipes & Drums music from Shenandoah Pipes & Drums will perform 3-5pm. Pints & Ponies 3-5pm. On Tap our River Dancing Red Ale 5.6% ABV- A red ale with notes of caramel and biscuit-like malts balanced by floral hops. This classic beer style was inspired by centuries of Celtic brewing history can be found in a pint at Stable Craft Brewing. Chef Stephan’s Signature House-Brined House Smoked Corned Beef Reubens Corned Beef & Cabbage with Buttered potatoes and Irish Poutine

Saturday, March 20 – Rockin’ Irish St. Patty’s Day Party Part 2 Irish Band TBA and an Old-Fashioned Fish Fry On Tap our River Dancing Red Ale 5.6% ABV A red ale with notes of caramel and biscuit-like malts balanced by floral hops. This classic beer style was inspired by centuries of Celtic brewing history can be found in a pint at Stable Craft Brewing.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine, and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/