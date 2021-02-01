St. John Brewers to Launch Love City Premium Hard Seltzer in February

ST. JOHN, U.S. Virgin Islands —What does a well-established craft brewery in the Virgin Islands do during a global pandemic? Well, if you’re St. John Brewers, you go ahead and dive into the highly competitive hard seltzer market.

Launching in February, Love City Hard Seltzer delivers a “Tropical Kind of Tipsy” in four mouthwatering flavors: Watermelon Dragonfruit, Mango Mandarin, Hibiscus Pomegranate, and Passion Fruit. The new product is scheduled to hit resorts, bars, and restaurants across the Virgin Islands in the coming weeks, including the St. John Brewers Tap Room in Mongoose Junction, Cruz Bay. Mix 12-packs will be available in grocery and convenience stores throughout the islands.

St. John Brewers cofounders Kevin Chipman and Chirag Vyas have spent over fifteen years building the company’s reputation for great craft beers, friendly vibes, and a strong commitment to the island they call home. Their new hard seltzer line complements the brand’s broad portfolio of craft beers and sodas created and released in the Virgin Islands and mainland market over the years. “Moving into the hard seltzer category has been an exciting challenge for us,” says Chipman. “We’ve poured our heart and soul into the whole process, from flavor profiling and ingredients to branding and packaging, not to mention navigating the logistics in these unpredictable times. Who knew aluminum cans would be such a hot commodity?”

The premium hard seltzer brand, dubbed “Love City” after the island of St. John’s nickname, looks to lay claim to the Virgin Islands market, going toe-to-toe with national brands that have recently entered it.

“We’ve been perfecting our filtration processes and testing recipes at the Tap Room for over a year,” says Vyas, “constantly consulting our staff and patrons for their feedback and hosting tasting panels to craft our unique Caribbean flavor. Now, we can’t wait to share the finished product.”

While Love City is launching exclusively in the Virgin Islands to start, the St. John Brewers team is certainly open to the idea of expanding distribution throughout the US. Says Vyas, “We think the tropical flavors, vibrant packaging, and a much-needed dose of positivity would be a winning combination for those on the mainland who want to enjoy a taste of the Caribbean.”

About St. John Brewers

St. John Brewers is a craft brewery, Tap Room, and Brewtique located in Mongoose Junction, Cruz Bay on the island of St. John in the US Virgin Islands. Founded in 2004 by Kevin Chipman and Chirag Vyas, the brewery has garnered a loyal following of local craft beer lovers and St. John visitors who return year after year. Bellows International distributes St. John Brewers products throughout the Virgin Islands. To learn more, visit stjohnbrewers.com and follow @stjohnbrewers on Instagram and Facebook.