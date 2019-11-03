Squatters Craft Beers Releases Brilliant Bier German-Style Pilsner

SALT LAKE CITY — Squatters Craft Beers announces the release of Brilliant Bier German Style Pilsner, a new addition to their year-round lineup of exceptional brews. The release is concurrent with a legislative change in Utah that will allow stronger beer to be sold in grocery and convenience stores. Brilliant Bier will be available on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans throughout Squatters’ 20-state distribution footprint starting November 1.

Brilliant Bier is a classic light bodied German-style Pilsner with sweet malt, Noble German hops that offer a spicy and floral aroma, and a bright flavor that will have craft beer lovers saying cheers to a few more biers. Crisp and approachable with a traditional appeal, it’s a brilliant choice any day of the year.

“We went back to the drawing board on this one,” said Squatters’ Chief Operating Officer, Adam Curfew. “Our goal was to make a beautiful German-style Pilsner and that’s exactly what we did. From the European hop aroma to the crisp clean finish, this beer will make your mouth water even when it’s still full of beer.”

Brilliant Bier is 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), a percentage that would previously have been prohibited at grocery and convenience stores; however, on November 1, Utah’s ABV limit will increase from 4% ABV to 5% ABV.

Squatters Craft Beers has been at the forefront of Utah craft beer since its inception as Salt Lake City’s first brewpub in 1989, and is pleased to be among Utah’s first craft brewers to offer tried-and-true beers at a higher ABV. Along with the release of Brilliant Bier at the 5% ABV point, Squatters will offer the following beers at higher ABV: Juicy IPA, American Wheat Hefeweizen, Chasing Tail Golden Ale and Full Suspension Pale Ale.

Visit https://www.squatters.com/ for more information.

About Squatters Craft Beers

Jeff Polychronis and Peter Cole founded Squatters Pub Brewery, Salt Lake City’s original brew pub in 1989. In 2000, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery merged their brewing operations for draft, bottle and can production. The company currently operates five full-service pubs and a brewery tap room. To date, Squatters and Wasatch have brought home 18 World Beer Cups awards and 30 Great American Beer Festival medals. In 2010, Utah Brewers Cooperative received the prestigious U.S. Mid-Size Brewery of the Year award from the Brewers Association. In 2017, Squatters and Wasatch joined a group of independent and like-minded craft brewers, known collectively as CANarchy. Sister breweries include Oskar Blues Brewery, Cigar City Brewing, Perrin Brewing, Deep Ellum Brewing and Three Weavers Brewing Company. Squatters and Wasatch packaged and draft beers are available in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Texas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Montana and Kansas. For more information, please visit www.squatters.com and www.wasatchbeers.com, and follow @squattersbeers and @wasatchbeers on social media.