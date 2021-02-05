Squatters Craft Beers Launches Grandeur Peak Spiked Sparkling Water Mix Pack

SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off the packaging line, Squatters announces the launch of their new mixed 12-pack of Grandeur Peak Spiked Sparkling Water.

In spring of ’19, Squatters released Utah’s first craft seltzer, a delicious duo 12-pack of Ruby Red Grapefruit and Utah Cherry. Now two new flavors, Mango Paradise and Peach, join the lineup for a perfect mix of four flavors.

“As with our beer, quality is of the utmost importance to Squatters. We experimented with flavors that we knew we’d enjoy, and that will provide a nice balance to our two original flavors. As a huge fan of flavored sparkling water, this new pack will have a year-round spot in my backpack,” said Squatters and Wasatch Director of Brewery Operations, Adam Curfew.

Grandeur Peak is now 4.5% ABV and 90 calories, presenting delicious flavors while continuing to be a great companion to an active lifestyle. Grandeur Peak is gluten free and contains no added sugars.

Nestled in the Wasatch Range, Grandeur Peak rises 8,299 feet above sea level, offering unobstructed views of the Salt Lake Valley and Oquirrh Mountains. This unspoiled playground calls to seasoned explorers and weekend warriors alike to choose their own adventure. As the tagline implies, Grandeur Peak is along for the ascent, whatever your summit.

Keep an eye on grocery and convenience store shelves now for this adventure-filled pack, which will be available year-round throughout the state of Utah. Please direct questions to Maxwell Christen at mchristen@squatters.com

About Squatters Craft Beers

Beer brings people together – a revelation that led founders Jeff Polychronis and Peter Cole to open Salt Lake City’s first brewpub in 1989. Since then, Squatters has continued to embrace the philosophy of healthy community and healthy planet, sending award-winning beer to over 20 states using sustainable and local resources.