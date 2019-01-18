SPX FLOW Announces New Partner in Australia

VICTORIA, Australia– As part of its continuous service improvement program, SPX FLOW is pleased to announce a new service partner, FDPI Spares & Maintenance, in Victoria, Australia. Family owned FDPI is a well-trusted and rapidly growing business with expertise in liquid processes within the dairy, food and beverage industries. The new partnership will complement SPX FLOW’s existing service coverage and enhance service response times.

Nicholas Patel, ANZ food and beverage aftermarket leader at SPX FLOW, commented, “FDPI is known for its focus on ensuring the highest-level of customer service and job satisfaction. Customers can expect to receive the same level of service from FDPI as they would from SPX FLOW directly.”

FDPI offers considerable service expertise on heat exchangers, separators, homogenisers, pumps and valves with 24/7 accessibility. The new partnership will include the provision of original SPX FLOW spares and FDPI engineers will be fully trained and certified to provide service on key SPX FLOW equipment brands including APV, Waukesha Cherry-Burrell and Seital Separators.

Common spare parts will be held in stock at an approved SPX FLOW location to further reduce response times. By using high quality, original spare parts in their components, customers will benefit from continued optimized performance and reliable operation. SPX FLOW spares are precisely engineered from materials that match application needs and are tested to tight tolerances to ensure an exact fit. Although lower cost alternatives may be available, original parts are designed to protect the process and machinery, maximize uptime, reduce maintenance and avoid unplanned breakdowns.

Neville Wilson commented on behalf of himself and Brian Duke Owners of FDPI. “We are excited to be partnering with SPX FLOW. It has strong brands and innovative solutions. Our services and expertise are a natural fit and will add to the SPX FLOW service capability.”

SPX FLOW is known for its innovative solutions and leading technology across the dairy, food and beverage industries. With 66 percent of the milk in Australia produced in Victoria, strengthening SPX FLOW service capability locally will add significant benefit for customers.

Nicholas Patel, at SPX FLOW, concluded, “FDPI is already a rapidly growing business because of the quality of service and expertise it has in-house. We believe this is the start of a strong, strategic partnership that will offer real value and benefits for our customers in the region.”

