Sprecher Brewery Releases Wisconsin Old Fashioned Press Hard Seltzer

GLENDALE, Wis. – With its Labor Day weekend release of the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Press Hard Seltzer, Sprecher Brewing Company just took hard seltzers and the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Press to a new level. Developed by Sprecher Brewmaster Craig Burge, this is far beyond the average hard seltzer.

Burge’s goal was to capture the key flavors in a Wisconsin-style bourbon old fashioned. True, Wisconsin is often associated with the brandy old fashioned, but many Sconnies – including Burge – prefer bourbon in their old fashioned. According to Burge, “The challenge was to achieve the right balance. And we did. You get the prominent flavors of orange and bitters first, with a nice smooth vanilla-heavy bourbon backing it up. Part of the trick was keeping in mind that this is sparkling water, not a canned cocktail.”

The result is a hard seltzer that contains all the elements, aromas and essence of a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Press minus the high calorie, alcohol and sugar content. Sprecher’s Wisconsin Old Fashioned Hard Seltzer clocks in at only 90 calories, 4.5% abv (alcohol by volume), 8 carbs and 0 sugar.

Sprecher Brewery’s Wisconsin Old Fashioned Press Hard Seltzer will first be available at the brewery Gift Shop, 701 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale, WI; all Milwaukee County Parks; and Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub in the Dells and Lake Geneva. After Labor Day weekend, Beer Capitol Distributing will place the product in independent liquor stores and bars throughout southeast Wisconsin; General Beer Distributors will place the product in independent liquor stores and bars throughout the Madison area. Expect further distribution throughout the state and elsewhere.

Sprecher Brewery’s Wisconsin Old Fashioned Press is available in 6-packs and individual cans. Suggested retail price: $9 per 6-pack.

About Sprecher Brewing Company

Known for its award-winning craft beers and sodas, Sprecher Brewing Company is Milwaukee’s first craft brewery since Prohibition. Established by Randal Sprecher in 1985, Sprecher Brewery won the 2004 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewery and Brewmaster of the Year award. With its innovative line of beverages including craft beers, sodas, ciders, sparkling waters and hard seltzers, Sprecher remains a leader in Wisconsin’s craft brewing industry. Sprecher Brewery is located at 701 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale, WI. The Gift Shop and indoor beer garden are open Monday through Saturday, 11am – 6pm; Sunday, 11am – 5pm. Family friendly tours offered daily. More information about the brewery history, products, a variety of tours, event rentals can be found at sprecherbrewery.com, or by calling 414.964.2739.

