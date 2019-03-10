Sprecher Brewery Releases Pineapple X-Press Belgian Tripel

GLENDALE, Wis.– Soon to be released from Sprecher Brewery’s Hop Forward Series: 12oz cans and draft of 2019 Pineapple X-Press, aka PXP, a dry hopped Belgian Tripel. This is the first year PXP will be available in cans. Previously it had only been available in very limited edition draft.

When asked to comment on this year’s batch of PXP, Sprecher brewmaster Craig Burge replied, “I use a special combination of Mosaic, Equanot and Zythos hops to get the big tropical/pineapple profile that is a departure from the many hopped up bitter Belgian Tripels. These are currently fast becoming some of my favorite hops to brew with. This beer is perfect for the beer lover of a higher abv – 8.4% alcohol by volume – that is hidden away with a superb Belgian profile in addition to the big fruit notes of tropical islands.”

PXP will be available year round in draft and 12oz cans.

About Sprecher Brewing Company

Maker of award-winning craft beers and sodas, Sprecher Brewing Company is Milwaukee’s first craft brewery since Prohibition. Established by Randal Sprecher in 1985, Sprecher Brewery won the 2004 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewery and Brewmaster of the Year award. It remains a leader in Wisconsin’s craft brewing industry. Sprecher Brewery is located at 701 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale, Wisconsin. The Gift Shop and indoor beer garden are open seven days a week. Family friendly tours offered daily. More information about the brewery history, products, a variety of tours, event rentals and Gift Shop Hours can be found at www.sprecherbrewery.com, or by calling 414.964.2739.