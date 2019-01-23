Spice Trade Brewing Releases Tamarindus Indica Belgian Dubbel

ARVADA, Colo.— Spice Trade Brewing is following the anticipated specialty release of their Red Wine Belgian Dubbel with a seasonal release of the red wine barrel-aged variant’s base beer, Tamarindus Indica Belgian Dubbel, in 6 packs of 12 oz. cans. Tamarindus Indica is now available across the front range in Spice Trade Brewing’s distribution footprint.

Brewed with Belgian candi sugar and the exotic tamarind fruit popular throughout India, Tamarindus Indica weighs in at 7.5 percent ABV and pours a deep amber color. Complex notes of plum, tart raisins and bubblegum with a slight tobacco earthiness with a balanced and mildly malt forward finish.

Tamarindus Indica is available seasonally in 6 packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft through the winter months while supplies last.

About Spice Trade Brewing

Spice Trade Brewing produces unique beer styles inspired by culinary ingredients and traditions from around the world. Formerly Yak & Yeti Brewpub, Spice Trade is now a stand-alone brewery operating out of Yak & Yeti Restaurant in Arvada Colorado under the direction of Head Brewer Jeff Tyler who joined the company in summer 2016. The brewery hand-crafts a wide variety of beer in small batches on a 7 barrel brewhouse with a focus on high quality, ingredient centered beer. Find Spice Trade online at spicetradebrewing.com.