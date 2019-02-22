Sound Craft Seltzer Co. Expands Distribution to Massachusetts

SEATTLE — Sound Craft Seltzer Co. is now available to licensed bars and retailers throughout Massachusetts thanks to its distribution partnership with Atlantic Beverage Distribution.

Fermenting hard seltzer since 2018, Sound Craft Seltzer Co., the newest craft beverage brand from Seattle-based sister companies Seattle Cider Company and Two Beers Brewing, is the craft answer to the booming hard seltzer trend. The cornerstone of Sound Seltzer emphasizes putting ingredients first— simple, pure, fresh, natural ingredients.

Sound Craft Seltzer Co. is a naturally gluten free sparkling hard seltzer with no added colors or artificial flavors, balancing sparkling carbonation with refreshing real flavors.

“The idea behind Sound Craft Seltzer was to offer a craft option for health-conscious drinkers,” said founder and CEO Joel VandenBrink. “We’re excited to be able to offer our seltzers in Massachusetts.”

At 5 percent ABV and only 105 calories, Sound Craft Seltzer is all-natural, low carb (2 g), low sugar (2 g) and gluten-free. It is available in three, distinct, fresh flavors:

Rosé: Fresh-pressed blackberries create a delicate pink hue and a bright berry flavor in this easy-drinking, sparkling beverage.

Cucumber: Crisp and quenching, the taste of fresh cucumber works both as a fantastic cocktail mixer or perfectly as a stand-alone refreshing drink

Grapefruit: light, tart and tangy, the grapefruit seltzer is bright and citrusy from start to finish

With this expansion, Sound Craft Seltzer is now available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Montana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Massachusetts.

About Sound Craft Seltzer Co.

Stay Cool. Sound Craft Seltzer Co. was born from the idea that every beverage category deserves a delicious craft option. Fermented on unprocessed, natural and whole ingredients, Sound Seltzer elevates hard seltzer to another level where real, fresh ingredients are the Sound choice. For more information, visit us on Facebook and Instagram @soundseltzer or online at soundseltzer.com