Sol Chelada Limón y Sal Arrives In The U.S.

CHICAGO — Sol, the beer named after the sun, released Sol Chelada Limón y Sal in the United States. Currently Mexico’s number-one lime and salt-flavored chelada, Sol Chelada Limón y Sal combines Sol’s signature lager with lime flavor and salt in 24-oz single cans, making for a key addition to Sol’s portfolio as the demand for classic Mexican chelada mixes continues to grow in the U.S.

Sol Chelada Limón y Sal stands taller than other lime-flavored beers by boasting the same beloved recipe used in Mexico. At 3.5 percent alcohol by volume, this beer refreshes with a natural lime flavor and a classic salty finish.

“We are excited for everyone to enjoy the same authentic recipe that has the number one spot in the heart of Mexican beer drinkers,” said Katie Feldman, senior marketing manager of North American imports at Molson Coors. “Sol Chelada Limón y Sal is brewed for anyone who appreciates authentic Mexican flavors and loves to drink outside on a bright, sunny day.”

Sol Chelada Limón y Sal joins the original Sol Chelada and Sol lager to round out the brand’s portfolio in the U.S. The classic Sol Chelada, which debuted last year, was in such high demand that it was difficult to keep in stock in parts of the country.

Sol Chelada Limón y Sal is now available at select cities across the U.S. and will be supported with a new campaign that highlights the expanding Sol Chelada family, in addition to Limón y Sal itself. The new campaign will include :15 video spots that consumers will see across digital channels. Additionally, the brand plans to bring attention and awareness to Sol Chelada Limón y Sal through a series of PR and influencer-focused programs this year.

For more information on Sol Chelada Limón y Sal or Sol beer, visit Sol.com/US, Facebook.com/SolBeerUS, and follow @SolBeerUS on Twitter and Instagram.

