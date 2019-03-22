Sockeye Grille & Brewery Announces Closure of Cole Road Location

BOISE, Idaho – Sockeye Grill & Brewery is actively seeking a new location to replace its Cole Road location, which opened its doors in July of 2002. They have proudly operated that neighborhood brewpub for the last 17 years.

“That has been our home, our launching point. It is where we got started and helped us grow into one of Idaho’s largest legacy breweries,” said owners Fred and Linda Schuerman.

Sockeye’s second location at 12542 W Fairview Avenue will remain unaffected and will continue normal restaurant and brewing operations.

In December 2017 the real estate project in which the Cole Road brewpub has operated was purchased by the Idaho Asian Plaza, LLC. They are planning a full renovation inconsistent with brewpub environment, creating an opportunity for Sockeye to rethink the ideal brewpub location.

“We have negotiated with the landlord and determined it will be best for Sockeye and The Idaho Asian Plaza for us to re-locate our brewpub to a new location. This will allow the property owner to continue to redevelop the entire shopping center to align with their vision for the property,” they said.

Sockeye will be closing the Cole road location on March 29. They will be hosting a private event that afternoon to say goodbye to the loyal patrons that have become part of the Sockeye family over the years. They plan to have a final closing celebration on Saturday, March 30 which will be open to the public. “We will have live music and food trucks on site. We really want our staff to enjoy this day along with all of the neighborhood and community that have helped us grow to what we are today,” said head brewer, Josh King.

Business manager, Janice Skinner, states that Sockeye Grill & Brewery is actively looking for a new location in which to reopen their brewpub operations. Sockeye is currently running a poll on their social media accounts to gather feedback from the community on a potential location. They invite everyone to be a part of their next chapter by voicing an opinion on where you would like to see the next Sockeye ‘spawn’.

About Sockeye Brewing

Sockeye Brewing has been brewing Idaho Handcrafted beers for over 22 years. Originally offered as a locally brewed beer option for surrounding bars and restaurants, Sockeye Brewing continues to grow with the rising demand for quality craft beer in Idaho and the rest of the northwest. Today, Sockeye Brewing owns and operates a 40-barrel brewhouse and restaurant and is one of the top producing craft breweries in Idaho. Learn more about Sockeye at www.sockeyebrew.com.