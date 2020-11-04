Snow Goose Winter Ale is Back And Full of Cheer

Easton, MD — Wild Goose Brewery welcomes the holiday season with our original Snow Goose Winter Ale. A hearty seasonal beer, Snow Goose is full-bodied, rich and delicious and is brewed with the holidays in mind, full of caramel malt aroma and cheer.

“We are excited to bring back our winter warmer just in time for the holiday season,” says Tim Miller, owner of National Brewing Company. “The ingredients in our aromatic ale partner well with the smell of bonfire, the sounds of a beloved football game and tastes of hearty stew and glazed ham. It’s a Mid-Atlantic tradition.”

Snow Goose pours a clear, deep, rich mahogany with a creamy, off white head and finishes clean and dry. This brew is sure to warm your winter with its toasty malts and hint of hops long after the snow has melted away. Snow Goose self distributes throughout most of Maryland.

It is available early Fall through late winter and has extremely limited quantities. Snow Goose welcomes all requests from the press to receive an exclusive tasting of the beer. Simply use the contact information above to make the arrangements or to arrange a delivery.

ABOUT WILD GOOSE BREWERY

Snow Goose is a seasonal beer produced by the Wild Goose Brewery, which is owned by the National Brewing Company, based in Maryland. Owned and operated by Tim Miller, it offers National Premium, Wild Goose and seasonal brews like Snow Goose. @WildGooseBrewery

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/WildGooseBrewery