Smuttynose Brewing Company to Release 2 Year-Round IPAs

HAMPTON, N.H. — On October 26th Smuttynose Brewing Company will release two new year-round IPAs, Whole Lotta Lupulin, a smooth-drinking Double IPA, and Mysterious Haze, a medium-bodied double dry-hopped New England IPA. Both of these beers will be in 16oz cans with fresh branding and label art.

To celebrate this new chapter for the brewery, they will kick off the release at a local account that is special to the history of Smuttynose: The Portsmouth Brewery. The dual release will launch during the last week of October with targeted release parties at bars and restaurants throughout New England. Whole Lotta Lupulin and Mysterious Haze will both be available and in widespread distribution beginning October 29th. Fans are encouraged to check in with @Smuttynose on Facebook to see which locations in their state are holding a Whole Lotta Lupulin and Mysterious Haze release party.

After ownership transitioned last spring to a local family-owned NH investment firm, Runnymede Investments LLC, Smuttynose has already made strides towards the future. In the past several months, Smuttynose has increased its staff to 84 full-time and part-time workers, added several new members to their marketing team, and beefed up their sales team with more representatives and accounts managers. Regarding the upward growth of Smuttynose, CEO Richard Lindsay says,

“As New Hampshire’s leading craft brewery, we couldn’t be prouder of Mysterious Haze and Whole Lotta Lupulin. Our brewing team has been working hard and has delivered a New England IPA and Double IPA that meets our expectations in terms of taste and quality. I couldn’t be more pleased. It’s also quite exciting to be releasing both of these beers in a 4pack / 16-ounce format. We are really making great strides since our ownership transition that occurred in April of this year.”

Mysterious Haze IPA

Style: New England Style IPA

ABV: 6.7%

Package: 16oz four-pack can, draft

Release: October 2018

Availability: Smuttynose Distribution Network

Whole Lotta Lupulin

Style: Double IPA

ABV: 8.6%

Package: 16oz four-pack can, draft

Release: October 2018

Availability: Smuttynose Distribution Network