Smog City Brewing Co. Releasing 10th Anniversary IPA in Celebration of Milestone Birthday

Torrance, CA – Smog City Brewing Co. is celebrating 10 years of brewing exceptionally balanced, creatively inspired beers for their community and will be releasing a limited edition ‘10th Anniversary IPA’ on Saturday, May 22nd in celebration. This special West Coast IPA features Strata hops as well as Chinnock & Centennial hops. The 10th Anniversary IPA will be available in 4-pack cans and on draft at all four Smog City Brewing Co. taprooms starting Saturday, 5/22 as part of their onsite 10th Anniversary party. 4-packs will be available to pre-order starting Tuesday, 5/18 on the Smog City website and can be shipped all over California.

“It’s really hard to believe we’ve been at this for 10 years.” said owner Laurie Porter. “When we started Smog City Brewing Co. back in 2011 we had no idea where it would take us, but we absolutely love what Smog City has become. 2020 was our toughest year yet, but we came out of it stronger than ever and are looking forward to celebrating 10 years of Smog with our community this weekend. With 10 years of experience under our belts, we feel like we are brewing our best beers to date and 2021 is stacking up to be an amazing year for us.”

When deciding what kind of beer to brew to ring in their 10th anniversary, Brewmaster/owner Jonathan Porter said doing a West Coast IPA was the “only choice”. “It’s a style our brewers are fantastic at making and still the best selling beer style we make. We wanted to make something special that the majority of our community would love!” The 10th Anniversary IPA is 6.5% with citrus, berry, and ‘dank’ flavors. Smog City Brewing Co. is packaging this special IPA less than 24 hours before its release to ensure it’s as fresh as possible when hitting the customer’s hands. “It’s nerve-wracking to package beer down to the wire like this,” said Director of Brewing Operations Greg Bechtel, “but totally worth it for maximum freshness!”

In addition to releasing the 10th Anniversary IPA, Smog City Brewing Co. is hosting a celebration at their Torrance Brewery & Taproom from 11am -10pm on Saturday, May 22nd with an expanded draft list full of rare & vintage beers, vintage bottle sales, food from Vivace Pizza & Anarchy Seafood, and more.

About Smog City Brewing Co.

Established in 2011, Smog City Brewing Co. is a family-owned and operated craft brewery in Torrance, CA devoted to producing a wide variety of creatively inspired and exceptionally balanced beers. Smog City Brewing Co. prides itself on making beer everyone will love and love to share. With four taprooms to choose from around Los Angeles County and distribution throughout central and southern California, fresh Smog City beer is never too far away. In addition to making world-class beer for their community, Smog City Brewing Co. is also a proud 1% for the Planet member.

For More Information:

https://smogcitybrewing.com