SmartBar LT Gives Retailers a Fast, Flexible Solution for Insights and Data-Based Decisions

SYRACUSE, NY — BeerBoard, the leader in technology and data for the hospitality industry, today released SmartBar LT. It is a fast, flexible solution which allows retailers to make their bar smarter immediately, tracking bar performance and making data-based decisions for their business.

SmartBar LT features all the power of BeerBoard’s industry-leading SmartBar technology while utilizing the same user-friendly platform. Retailers are able to access the technology same-day, as there is no hardware to install.

A retail location’s PMIX data is pulled from its point-of-sale (POS) to provide real-time bar performance via a mobile device or web portal. The solution provides powerful tools and simple, actionable reporting to deliver the industry’s best profits.

The launch of SmartBar LT adds another tool to BeerBoard’s effort in assisting the hospitality industry in the COVID era. Previous releases include Project Reset, which uses data to drive optimal beer sets and efficient ordering, and BeerPages, a digital, contactless menu solution.

“SmartBar LT is the next generation of our industry-leading technology and provides another necessary tool for the broader hospitality industry,” said Mark Young, BeerBoard’s Founder & CEO. “SmartBar LT is powerful, fast and flexible. With no hardware to install, it is designed for retailers to immediately enjoy the benefits of the SmartBar platform. This is a critical time for retailers and adopting meaningful technology with actionable reporting can enhance their business. SmartBar LT allows operators of every size the opportunity to seize that advantage.”

SmartBar LT has multiple benefits, primary of which are:

Extracting Data & Trends: Provides real-time access store performance and top styles, brands and SKUs for both draft and packaged goods. Users can track the latest trends within their market, region or nationally.

Automated Ordering: Managers can place orders based on their usage and trends. Allows for review of quantities and addition new products (if necessary) prior to approval. Orders are sent immediately to distributor via email and/or EDI.

Contactless Menus: Digital, contactless menus are generated automatically for a location’s draft, wine and packaged goods list. This keeps customers and staff safe while also eliminating print costs and lost sales due to outdated menus.

Effective Merchandising: Stores can merchandise effectively in-store with BeerBoardTV and BeerPages (easy access to your menus on mobile, web or QR code). Eliminate lost sales from outdated menus.

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. The list includes industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s and Mellow Mushroom. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers including Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo, Yuengling, New Belgium, Shiner, Stone and Pabst.BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

