Sly Fox Brewery Resumes Delaware Distribution This Month

Pottstown, Penna. — It’s no small wonder that craft beer aficionados in Delaware have missed out on the opportunity to enjoy Sly Fox. The Pottstown, Pennsylvania brewery has been turning out an evolving offering of limited edition beers in 16 oz cans that have the craft beer world talking.

This month the award-winning Sly Fox Brewing Company portfolio will, once again, be available throughout the state of Delaware. Regal Wine Imports, Sly Fox’s wholesale partner will manage Delaware distribution.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Regal Wine Imports in Delaware,” offered Sly Fox Director of Sales, Peter Giannopoulos. “They’ll be selling all of our year-round beers, seasonal offerings and Reading Premium, in kegs and cans to start with limited releases and our retooled variety pack to follow.”

Besides the popular wave of limited edition– mostly hazy IPA – product releases, Sly Fox has streamlined their portfolio and is introducing a new flagship later this year that Delaware consumers will have the opportunity to enjoy along with the brewery’s beloved Helles Golden Lager, Vulpulin Tropical IPA, Pikeland Pils and other delicious varieties.

Sly Fox has pulled out of distribution in Washington DC, Virginia, and New Jersey effective immediately, but will resume New Jersey sales state-wide with Cape Beverage in March 2021. The brewery has no plans to return to DC or VA at this time.

“We are shipping the first round of beer to Regal Wine in Delaware next week,” adds Giannopoulos. “The official launch is on Monday, November 9 and we’re glad to be back!”

About Sly Fox Brewing Company

Since their inaugural brew in 1995, Sly Fox has crafted more than 100 different top-notch craft beers. Their critically acclaimed year-round lineup and highly anticipated seasonals are available in their Pennsylvania pubs in Phoenixville, Pottstown, Wyomissing, and Pittsburgh as well as top bars and restaurants in DE, PA, NY and MD. Sly Fox was the first craft brewery in the mid-Atlantic to implement a canning line and earned the first-ever Great American Beer Festival (GABF) medal awarded to a canned craft beer, in 2007. They have earned GABF medals virtually every year since, including a gold medal for Grisette Summer Ale in 2017, and are widely recognized among the region’s best and most enduring craft breweries. More info at slyfoxbeer.com

