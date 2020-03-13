Ska Street Brewstillery to Open in Boulder on March 16

BOULDER, Colo. — Ska Street Brewstillery will open to the public on March 16, followed by a grand opening celebration slated for April 9.

A joint project of Ska Brewing and its sister company, Palisade’s Peach Street Distillers, Ska Street Brewstillery in Boulder will include a restaurant, a 10 BBL brewing system, a 450-liter still, thirty taps for serving Ska beers, a mixology program, and all of the music-inspired silliness the has established Ska and Peach Street as iconic Colorado destinations.

The Ska Street Brewstillery menu will include vegetarian and vegan options, as well as the farm-to-table ethos championed by Peach Street and executed by recently hired Head Chef Travis Messervey. The taproom will pour all of Ska’s flagship beers — including Modus Hoperandi IPA, True Blonde Ale, Pinstripe Red, and Pink Vapor Stew— as well as experimental one-offs and other specialties brewed on-site, along with whiskey, gin, vodka, and other spirits also made at the facility.

Join Ska Street Brewstillery at 1600 38th Street in Boulder on its first day open to the public on Monday, March 16 at 11am. Business hours are 11am to 10pm Monday through Friday, 10am to 10pm Saturday, and 10am to 9pm Sunday.

Ska Street will be open during regular business hours through the month, and will celebrate its grand opening on April 9. The brewstillery will share more information about this party soon.

For more information about Ska Street Brewstillery, Ska Brewing, or Peach Street Distillers, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.

About Peach Street Distillers

Peach Street Distillers was founded in 2005 in the heart of Colorado’s Fruit and Wine region, Palisade Colorado, where the high desert meets the mountains. The warm days and cool nights in Palisade make the local fruits and grains unimaginably delicious. Living the very definition of “craft” we do everything the hard way to turn these fermentable raw materials into extraordinary spirits. Because, this is what we consider fun and what makes for a mighty fine drink. Peach Street Distillers is Colorado’s oldest continuously owned and operated distillery. Visit Peach Street at www.peachstreetdistillers.com for more about the spirits and the spirits squad.

